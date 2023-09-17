Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Ambushed and Fatally Shot While Stopped at a Red Light

On Saturday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was ambushed and shot in the head while sitting in his patrol car stopped at a red light near the station.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was discovered unconscious outside the Palmdale sheriff’s station at approximately 6 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference late Saturday. Clinkunbroomer was rushed nearly 10 miles away to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, where he was listed in critical condition before he succumbed to his injury. “I’m assuming at this point because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening,” Luna said. The gunman remains at large as of Sunday morning.

Luna shared that investigators are analyzing video from the incident showing a car slowly pulling up behind Clinkunbroomer’s car around the time of the incident.

A bystander captured video of the police response rushing Clinkunbroomer to an area hospital.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reviewed security video that allegedly shows the moments before the tragic murder, “Per security video of the ambush shared w/ me by multiple law enforcement sources, a black car pulls up alongside the LASD deputy’s vehicle at red light. You can’t see shots fired, but the black vehicle then drives away, deputy’s vehicle slowly rolls forward, then comes to stop.”

According to the Post, Clinkunbroomer became engaged only four days before he was murdered.