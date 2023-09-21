Long-Tenured Referee Ken Mauer Sues NBA After Being Forced Out for Objecting to COVID Vaccine- League Freezes His Pension (Video)

Ken Mauer is one of the longest-tenured referees in NBA history. His career spanned five decades and he officiated over 2,100 regular season games.

That all came to an abrupt end when he was forced out of the league for his faith-based objections to the hastily-developed COVID injection.

As further punishment, the NBA is now withholding Mauer’s pension and trying to bankrupt him in court.

Ken shares, “My story is like so many other Americans. My career was destroyed and my retirement put under threat because I stood up and said ‘no’ to forced medical procedures. The hypocrisy of the NBA is stunning, as they’re letting players PLAY, but I can no longer referee – a craft I spent my life doing and loved!”

Watch Ken’s story below.

He shares:

In 2020, like many Americans, my life was turned upside down when I refused to take the COVID injection. My religious and medical freedoms were denied. And after a 36 year career, I was terminated from the NBA. And to make matters worse, in an unprecedented move, the NBA froze my pension. My story is like so many other American citizens. If you don’t comply with the narrative, you need to be silenced. Well if you know me, I’m not very easy to silence. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing, suing the NBA for firing me and freezing my pension. I don’t even recognize the league I used to refer to as family. They have proven this is no longer about basketball. I need your help. The NBA is trying to lawyer me to death and basically silence anyone who dares to speak out against them. Please join me in this fight.

Mauer spoke to Newsmax in 2022 to discuss the league’s vaccine mandate.