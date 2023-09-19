LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: House Subcommittee on Oversight Hearing Interviews Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund – Outspoken Critic of Nancy Pelosi’s Failures to Secure the US Capitol on Jan. 6 – LIVE VIDEO

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET, the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing titled, “Oversight of United States Capitol Security: Assessing Security Failures on January 6, 2021.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk heads the subcommittee.

The hearing will be held in room 1310 of the Longworth House Office Building.

On Tuesday Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund testified before the committee.

Chief Steven Sund has been outspoken of Nancy Pelosi and her failures to secure the US Capitol that day.

It has been widely reported that President Trump asked for the National Guard three days in advance of January 6. But Pelosi turned him down. She refused to call in the National Guard despite numerous warnings of possible violence.

Pelosi then refused to turn over information about her culpability in the security breakdown during the Jan. 6 riot for over a year to congressional investigators.

Steven A. Sund, the Capitol Police chief on that fateful day, not only confirms her culpability along with the rest of the Democratic leadership. Sund reported that Pelosi utilized him as a scapegoat and forced him to step down as Police Chief. We all know now she was just trying to obfuscate her own responsibility for the attack.

Here is the live-stream video: