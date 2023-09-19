Liberal Massachusetts Town on Cape Cod Protests When State Settles Illegal Immigrants in Motel

Residents of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, a liberal town on Cape Cod, are protesting the decision of the state to house illegal border crossers at an upscale motel in the community.

This is very similar to what happened when migrants were sent to Martha’s Vineyard last year.

Liberals in these communities don’t think that they should be expected to deal with the consequences of voting for Democrats.

NBC News in Boston reports:

‘It’s wrong’: Cape Cod town pushes back after state sends in migrants Local officials are pushing back on the state after a group of migrant families arrived on short notice over the weekend in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. In a letter to Gov. Maura Healey Tuesday, the Select Board urged the state not to place migrants at another possible housing site in town, the Yarmouth Resort motel. Officials wrote that the location has “become a nuisance to the town,” does not have an occupancy permit and the property is under a cease-and-desist order. Meanwhile, the issue has become a source of contention in town, according to Town Administrator Robert Whritenour, who said the lack of communication from the state is only exacerbating the problem. “It’s a fluid process with them day-to-day. They often neglect or forget to contact the local municipal officials,” Whritenour said. “It’s been brutal, quite frankly, in terms of a lot of vitriol that has been directed towards local officials, towards state officials, towards federal officials. And honestly, I think a lot of people are fearful.”… “We fear we’re losing Cape Cod,” one woman said at the meeting. “Cape Cod is a special and beautiful place. It’s not just a problem for our town. We need you guys to be working with the other towns to have a unified front on this.”

Yarmouth, MA voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.