Legendary Singer Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

Legendary musician and songwriter Jimmy Buffett died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday.

He was 76 years old.

The news was shared in a statement on Instagram:

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs, He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett)

The “Margaritaville” singer had recently been forced to cancel several shows after a series of hospitalizations telling fans in May he had to, “address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed [sic] little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’ Love to all.”



A staple of “beach-bum” life, the prolific performer built a career that spanned decades producing over 50 albums.

The New York Post reports:

His glittering career, which saw him release over 50 albums, boasts a myriad of top hits from the 1970s and 1980s, including the chart-topping tracks “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” A majority of his albums have won him gold, platinum, or multi-platinum plaques, and his success translated seamlessly into sold out shows and tours across the globe. While he never won a Grammy — despite being nominated twice — Buffett scooped several Country Music Association awards and was even inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Born on Christmas Day in 1946 in Pascagoula, Miss., the rocker grew up in Alabama where he became an avid fourth-generation sailor.

Buffett performed for fans in Key West, Florida in February 2023.

Buffett fans, lovingly referred to as “Parrotheads” took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the beloved musician.

I was fortunate to meet Jimmy Buffett a few times. He was the same person in private as he was on stage: buoyant, fun, brimming with a zest for life. He brought so much happiness to so many. Condolences to his family, friends and all Parrotheads 🦜 Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/O26zlnlMrP — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 2, 2023

Thank you for bringing so much happiness to this world. Rest in Paradise, Jimmy Buffett https://t.co/alD9nKZ28W — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2023