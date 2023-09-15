Leaders Call for Georgia Special Session to Investigate Political Prosecutions by the Fulton County District Attorney

Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates with frivolous charges in order to prevent the popular conservative and leading presidential candidate from running for reelection in 2024.
Willis and the Biden DOJ hope these charges stall President Trump from running and helps damage his name.
This is straight up election interference. Consider the irony, This D.A. is seeking to interfere with the 2024 elections by prosecuting those who sought to protect the 2020 elections.
Georgia Governor Kemp and the Georgia Legislature each have the power to act and they must do so now! We cannot have rogue Marxist prosecutors using frivolous lawsuits to alter our elections. A special session must be called and the Georgia Legislature must investigate this abuse of the criminal justice system.
So far, Republican leaders in Georgia have shied away from a special session of Congress to investigate these political prosecutions by Fani Willis.
Now, a group of conservative leaders is calling on Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature to act.
September 12, 2023
Honorable Brian P. Kemp
Governor of the State of Georgia
Members of the Senate and House of Representatives
The General Assembly of the State of Georgia
Dear Governor Kemp and Members of the Georgia General Assembly,
The Georgia Constitution and laws give both the Governor and the General Assembly each the authority to call a Special Session of the Legislature. It is imperative that you call one immediately to investigate the politicization of the Georgia Justice System by the Office of the Fulton County District Attorney by indicting President Donald J. Trump and eighteen (18) Americans who sought to determine whether there were outcome determinative problems with the 2020 Presidential election.
The Legislature’s Special Session must immediately investigate the circumstances that led to the above politicization of the Georgia Justice System and take all action that is commensurate with the evidence produced, which may include defunding the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and/or the impeachment and removal of all persons who politicized the Georgia Justice System.
We call on Governor Kemp and every Member of the Georgia General Assembly to each sign on to the immediate call for a Special Session to perform the above investigation.
Regards,
Kari Lake
Dutch Sheets
President, Dutch Sheets Ministries*
Hon. Michele Bachmann
Former Member, U.S. House of Representatives*
Jonathan Alexandre, Esq.
Liberty Counsel Action*
Sara C. Ballenger
President, Capitol Hill Prayer Partners*
William J. Olson
General Counsel, Conservative Legal Defense & Education Fund*
Garland Favorito
Co-founder & President, VoterGA*
Tamara A. (Seymour) Favorito
Janet L. Porter
President, Faith2Action*
Sandy Rios
Director of Governmental Affairs, American Family Association*
Ricardo Davis
State Chairman, Constitution Party of Georgia*
Rebecca Weber
CEO, Association of Mature American Citizens, Inc.*
Cleta Mitchell
Founder, Election Integrity Network*
Sam Carnline & Field Searcy
Co-founders, Georgians for Truth*
Jenny Beth Martin
Honorary Chair, Tea Party Patriots Action*
Jarod Craig,
Chair, Veterans For America First*
Brian K. Pritchard
1st Vice Chair, GA GOP*
David Cross
2nd Vice Chair, GA GOP*
Mallory Staples
Director, State Freedom Caucus Network*
Wade Miller
Executive Director, Citizens for Renewing America*
Gary Humble
President, Tennessee Stands*
Aundrea Gomez
Co-Chair, TN Fair Elections*
Barbara Bucklin
President, Luke 4:18 Ministries*
Cynthia Collins,
Founder/Hope & Life Advocate, Speakhope.net*
James Clymer
Vice President, Conservative Legal Defense & Education Fund*
Pastor Jeff Daly
National Day of Repentance*
Jerry & Karen Ellard Ministries*
Mark Fitzgibbons
President of Corporate Affairs, American Target Advertising*
Diane Gramley
President, American Family Association of Pennsylvania*
Rabbi Jonathan Hausman
Clarke Kennedy
President, National Consultants Group*
Hon. George K. Rasley, Jr.
Managing Editor, ConservativeHQ.com*
Cheri Risch
Region 11, Area 5 Coordinator, Northern California Moms in Prayer*
Frank P. Seignious III
President, Doulos Disciples – World Wide*
Rick Warzywak
Director, Transformation Michigan*
Phillip L. Jauregui
President, Judicial Action Group*
* Organization listed for identification purposes only