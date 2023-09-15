Leaders Call for Georgia Special Session to Investigate Political Prosecutions by the Fulton County District Attorney

Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates with frivolous charges in order to prevent the popular conservative and leading presidential candidate from running for reelection in 2024.

Willis and the Biden DOJ hope these charges stall President Trump from running and helps damage his name.

This is straight up election interference. Consider the irony, This D.A. is seeking to interfere with the 2024 elections by prosecuting those who sought to protect the 2020 elections.

Georgia Governor Kemp and the Georgia Legislature each have the power to act and they must do so now! We cannot have rogue Marxist prosecutors using frivolous lawsuits to alter our elections. A special session must be called and the Georgia Legislature must investigate this abuse of the criminal justice system.

So far, Republican leaders in Georgia have shied away from a special session of Congress to investigate these political prosecutions by Fani Willis.

Now, a group of conservative leaders is calling on Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature to act.