Lawyer Who Won Epic Lawsuit Against New York State’s Draconian COVID Camps Receives Standing Ovation for Her Oral Arguments in Lawsuit Appeal

On Wednesday, Attorney Bobbie Ann Cox faced off against the New York State Attorney General to defend her victory over New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York Department of Health (DOH) in the epic lawsuit Borrello v. Hohul.

The case resulted in the New York State Supreme Court in Cattaragugus County striking down Hochul’s unconstitutional “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” that allowed them to illegally lock citizens up, or lock them down, without any proof of illness and without any due process.

The State Attorney appealed the decision.

Cox presented her oral arguments in front of the Appellate Division’s 5-judge panel and received a standing ovation from the gallery.

Cox shared background on the case on her website:

For anyone unfamiliar with this dystopian regulation, it allowed the Department of Health to pick and choose which New Yorkers they could lock up or lock down, with no proof that you were ever even exposed to, let alone actually sick with, a communicable disease. They could have locked you down in your home, or they could have removed you from your home and forced you to quarantine in a facility of theirchoosing. There was no time restriction, so you could have been quarantined for however long they required – days, weeks, months. There was no age restriction, so they could have done this to you, to your child, to your grandchild, etc. In the true fashion of a totalitarian regime, they could have told you what you could and could not do while in quarantine. They literally could have controlled your every move. The regulation allowed them to use law enforcement to enforce their orders of isolation or quarantine, which means you could have received a knock at the door from your local police or sheriff telling you that you had to go with them… by order of the Health Department. Furthermore, the regulation had no procedure by which you could be released from quarantine, no way for you to try to negotiate your way out. And it was not COVID19 specific. There was a laundry list of “communicable diseases” that could have triggered this nightmare loss of freedom – diseases such as Lyme, Toxic Shock Syndrome, COVID19 and so many others.

During oral arguments for the appeal, Cox asked the court, “Does the Department of Health have to follow New York State law when they want to remove someone from society who is a public health threat? The answer to that overwhelmingly clear question is yes; of course, the Department of Health has to follow the law. If they don’t have to follow the law, then what’s the point in having the New York State legislature?”

Watch her powerful remarks:

Just In: @Attorney_cox Receives Standing Ovation for Her Oral Arguments Against Kathy Hochul’s Quarantine Camp Lawsuit Appeal Today in Rochester, NY, attorney Bobbie Anne Cox of @UnitingNYS gave oral arguments in the tyrannical quarantine camp lawsuit in the Fourth Department… pic.twitter.com/mbWQbgeEDQ — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) September 13, 2023

You can watch the entire appeal here.

THANK YOU to the 400+ people who came to watch me argue against the AG to defend our victory over Hochul’s unconstitutional quarantine reg. Photographer extraordinaire https://t.co/YAtBlVX7b5 captured it so well!@SenatorBorrello @lawler4ny @chrisWCtague pic.twitter.com/jqy4OBgQLo — Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox (@Attorney_Cox) September 16, 2023