Kristen Welker Does What She Does Best – Lies for Joe Biden During Interview with President Trump

Lapdog NBC News “reporter” Kristen Welker interviewed President Trump earlier in the week in a segment that aired on Sunday.

During the interview Welker told President Trump “there’s just no evidence” that Joe Biden told the DOJ to indict Trump.

Of course, Welker as lying. That is simply not true.

A report in The New York Times revealed the Biden regime was putting pressure on Merrick Garland to indict President Trump on any charges he could manufacture.

The leak was published in the New York Times in April 2022 as Democrats mounted increasing pressure on the DOJ to take action against Trump.

Via the NY Times: “The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself. As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments.”

From the article:

Kristen Welker said “there’s just no evidence” Biden told the DOJ to indict Trump. Yes he did — through The NY Times! pic.twitter.com/r8eT4Edc5T — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 17, 2023

This is not the first time Welker carried water for the corrupt Biden Crime family.

During the second presidential debate in 2020 Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up on President Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was Russian propaganda.



The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

They all lied.

And now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

They have never apologized.

Never trust these people.

And Welker is well known for spreading outright lies against Donald Trump.

There is even a video compilation of Kristen Welker trashing President Trump and pushing the Russia hoax.

Via Varney and Co.: