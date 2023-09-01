Kathy Griffin Brutalized After Posting Horrifying Photo of Her New Tattooed Lips

Trump-hating Z-list ‘comedian’ Kathy Griffin posted a nightmarish photo of her new tattooed lips.

“The Big Reveal. I got my lips tattooed and the healing process was…. Something. My friend @thekristenjohnston thought they were “noticable”, what do you guys think 🤣 stay to the end for final results!” Kathy Griffin said in a video posted to her Instagram earlier this month.

WATCH:

The comments under Kathy Griffin’s post were brutal:

“Aging like expired milk”

“Wtf!! It’s funny coz Trump has aged alot better!” another Instagram user said.

“Can you do something with the rest of the face??”

“Good lord what happened to her face?!?!” another IG user posted.

Kathy Griffin has used her hatred for President Trump to stay relevant.

In 2020, Kathy Griffin told CNN’s Jim Acosta to stab President Trump with a syringe full of air.

Air embolisms, or air bubbles in the bloodstream, can cause potentially fatal strokes.

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted: Trump at diabetes event at WH: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”

Kathy Griffin responded by telling Acosta to kill President Trump.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin said in a tweet responding to Jim Acosta.

“FUCK TRUMP” she added.

Screenshot of the tweet:

This is not the first time Kathy Griffin has threatened President Trump.

She previously received a visit from the Secret Service after her Trump beheading stunt which also landed her on Interpol’s watch list.