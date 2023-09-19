Judicial Watch Uncovers Key Documents and Photos on Chinese Covid Labs in California

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch uncovered key documents and photos on Chinese Covid labs operating in California.

On March 3, an illegal bio lab was discovered in a believed-to-be vacant building in Reedley, California in Fresno County.

City code enforcement stumbled upon the building in December 2022 when they discovered a garden hose running up into the building through a hole in the wall. In March, they obtained a warrant to inspect the property, and in April, the Fresno County Department of Public Health ordered an inspection of the facility.

The company alleged to be running the lab, Prestige BioTech, is based out of Nevada and is the successor to Universal Meditech, Inc (UMI). In Dec. 2022, the FDA announced a recall over 56,000 “Skippack Medical Lab” Rapid Anti-Gen COVID-19 tests distributed by UMI to California and Texas.

The Environmental Health Inspector conducted onsite visits and noted numerous violations, according to Judicial Watch: failing to prepare and implement a hazardous materials business plan (HMBP) for storage of hazmat (ethanol) over state thresholds

Judicial Watch also uncovered court documents that include graphic photos of dead mice at the Reedley facility.

“Dr. Hahn confirmed the mice were in server distress because of “barbering” taking place, the high number of visible carcasses in the cages, and the lack of “pinkies.” Barbering is a social activity with mice consistent with over grooming. When under stress the dominant mice will begin to rip the hair and skin off the less dominant mice. The lack of pinkies can be related to starvation or stress, because Code Enforcement had been trying to provide adequate food and water it is believed the cannibalism is due to stress.” Judicial Watch reported.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 29 pages of records through the California Public Records Act that confirm illicit labs owned by Chinese nationals housed biologicals in hazardous and non-compliant conditions, multiple infectious agents, and starving and dead mice. Judicial Watch investigators also uncovered court documents which detail the deplorable conditions at the lab (which conducted “COVID” research), including photos of dead mice. The documents were produced by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) in response to a request for: Records and / or communications maintained by the Fresno County Public Health Department, including emails, email chains, email attachments, text messages, meeting minutes, interviews, voice recordings, video recordings, photographs, correspondence, statements, letters, memoranda, reports, briefings, affidavits, inspections, presentations, notes, or other form of record, regarding Prestige BioTech and Universal Meditech Inc. Prestige Biotech reportedly runs Universal Meditech, Inc. The records show that, on May 31, 2023, Dr. Rais Vohra, then-interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, had issued an order to Prestige to close its operations in Reedley, CA, and clean up dangerous materials at the site: This Order is issued as a result of the City of Reedley’s attempts at gathering authorized representative contact information, repeated requests of complete lists of biologicals present, and an inspection pursuant to Health Officer Order dated April 21, 2023, which revealed biologicals in hazardous and non-compliant conditions, the presence of multiple infectious agents and pursuant to Title 17 California Code of Regulations Section 2500, and multiple City of Reedley building and fire code violations, including but not limited to, failing refrigeration, and documented out of compliance electrical additions.

“Americans should know that dangerous biological research doesn’t just occur in ‘Wuhan,’ it is happening all over the United States,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

NEW: @JudicialWatch uncovers key documents and photos on Chinese covid labs in California! https://t.co/roGbwIc40Y pic.twitter.com/XuGc8PXY89 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 19, 2023

