Judicial Watch: Records Reveal Pfizer Tested Safety of Covid Vaccine Booster on 23 People Before Biden FDA Approved the Shots

Judicial Watch on Thursday released a tranche of records revealing Pfizer tested the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccine booster on only 23 people in 2021 before it asked the FDA to approve the shots.

Biden’s FDA immediately approved the Covid booster shot at the end of September of 2021.

“The participants included 11 people aged 18 to 55 and 12 people aged 65 to 85. Of the younger group, there were nine females and two males; eight of whom were white, one was black and two were Asian. Of the older group six were female, six were males, and all were white.” Judicial Watch reported.

8.9 million Covid boosters were administered just three weeks after the FDA approved the shots.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch released 58 pages of records from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showing that a Pfizer study surveyed 23 people in 2021 to gauge reactions to its COVID vaccine booster before asking the FDA to approve it. The FDA indicated that this production of records “represents our complete response to your request; no additional productions are anticipated.” The records were obtained in response to a March 2022 lawsuit filed after the Department of Health and Human Services failed to respond to an August 2021 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records “submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech to the FDA, including BARDA, relating to ‘booster’ vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus” (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:22-cv-00730)). Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, BARDA, has been heavily involved with the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to its website: The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) provides an integrated, systematic approach to the development of the necessary vaccines, drugs, therapies, and diagnostic tools for public health medical emergencies such as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) accidents, incidents and attacks; pandemic influenza (PI), and emerging infectious diseases (EID).

“With the planned push for new boosters by the Biden administration, the public would do well to examine these troubling documents about the shotgun approval of prior COVID boosters,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.