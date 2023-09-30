Jay Valentine: Voters Without Bedrooms Will Determine The Next President – Brave Citizens Are Fighting Back!

Republicans continue their mad dash toward 2024 electoral oblivion trying to “out ballot-harvest” the very people who invented it.

Republicans embrace ballot harvesting – not because it is smart, they know it isn’t, but because they don’t have the technology to support anything more sophisticated.

Republicans at the national and state level are wed to obsolete 1970s technology locking them into finding election fraud after they lose, litigating with judges who toss their cases, then raising money for more lawyers – while taking their cut. It worked for decades.

Organized leftists are making sure to manufacture all the ballots they need – offsetting any Republican effort.

New York is cutting the cards assuring all the votes needed to win back congressional seats.

Pennsylvania will hold those electoral votes and keep a Dem senator by making driver licenses and voter registration congruent.

In Texas, leftists of both parties, changed the law so the Attorney General cannot prosecute (video 27:30) voter fraud. It is left to the counties, like in Austin – who are defunding their police. Texas has entire new developments to canvass for more phantoms – any doubt Texas is on the way to “blue?”

This strategy is working: Democrats are winning the off year elections – a harbinger of 2024.

Despair is never an option because technology shifts the art of the possible.

Over the last 60 days, citizen-patriots, and state legislators in 27 states bucked the national voter fraud organizations’ thesis that donations, seminars and Zoom calls can beat back leftist election stealing.

These patriots realize national parties – who cannot hold a proper debate – certainly cannot apply disruptive technology – so they are taking matters in their own hands.

Citizens are harnessing the future with technology, and Fractal is pleased to partner with them.

Hardy volunteers collected property tax records and voter lists for key counties.

In Georgia, it was Fulton, Gwinnett and Cobb – and about 8 more.

In Texas, Travis, Williamson, Harris, Dallas – all up and running at 200 million transactions per second – soon to be shown to Texas legislators.

To date, about 16 states reported – 70 counties’ election rolls are loaded and processing. The key counties in the swing states are almost all up and running!

More arrive daily.

35 or 40 states have additional address databases – all official public data – and Fractal ingests it all.

Utah and Oregon are beginning their collection process. They may not be swing states, but they are fired up with a cause – proving to their legislators their state voter rolls are corrupted.

Florida teams provided southern county rolls, waiting on the northern additions. Monthly copies of a voter roll exceeding 10 million records each already loaded.

In North Carolina, official voter rolls contained polluting control characters Fractal had to clean out – but they are processing now.

Nevada contributed the great Clark County – Fractal’s team showed them their county rolls missed proper zip codes – so we added them.

Idaho has its largest 2 counties loaded and ready to process – should be a great awakening in a red state.

Alaska is testing voter rolls against property rolls and its natural resource payment roll – a very interesting challenge!

Red or blue does not make a difference. Our team reached out to the Democrats in Bridgeport – bitten by the mail-in fraud bug. Everyone gets the mail-in ballot scam!

Colorado has two teams – working independently, who believe the state is deep purple – we may soon find out.

Minnesota aggressively provided voter rolls and property rolls in the same 72-hour timeframe.

California has some northern counties participating. In one county, the team is working with law enforcement – thus our ultimate user may wear a badge.

Virginia’s first county came in this week.

Pennsylvania – Allegheny and Washington, already in the hands of that team. More on the way.

These intrepid teams gather official county government voter rolls to compare them with the official county real estate property tax rolls – in real-time, from any digital device.

Property tax rolls are NOT used to see who lives at a location!

They are used to see who CANNOT LIVE at a location – because it’s a 7-11 or a Walmart – yet are registered there by the leftists!!!

With one click, these teams show, on a tablet, 340 registered voters residing in a retailer – with no bedrooms. 198 registered voters reside in a strip mall with no bedrooms. 395 registered voters live in apartment buildings – but they do not live in the main building, they live in the clubhouse or maintenance facility – with no bedrooms.

This data is going public, for hundreds of thousands of addresses – in each state – a year before voting starts.

Welcome to the Undeliverable Ballot Database.

Videos show, in every state, voters registered at addresses their official tax records demonstrate – with 100% accuracy – are illegitimate. The Target Store is a legit enterprise – having 139 registered voters LIVING there?

Let’s publish this for every county in America!

Not once – all the time! Monitoring! That’s the future of clean elections!

Tech-savvy patriots understand having this data a year before an election is a pretty handy resource – but the voter integrity types – who raise millions of dollars for seminars and Zoom calls and election guides – well, not so much.

State senators and state reps are involved in almost every state – they want a live, real-time system to show their colleagues how messed up their state’s voter rolls are!

It becomes delusional to deny there is election fraud in your state when someone shows you thousands of “active, registered voters” – live, from their tablet – residing in banks, insurance companies and convenience stores!

Fractal technology threatens the status quo.

Thus, the massive resistance from establishment Republicans to any technology more current than 1975 relational stuff. Even their large donors are asking to see Fractal at work on those voter rolls.

Fortunately, disruptive technology is adopted in a well-known pattern – innovators first.

People, who do you think voters registered in strip malls vote for? Trump? Put down the Chardonnay!

How exactly can Republicans ballot-harvest voters who live in places without bedrooms?

Leftists know where they are – leftists registered them there!

We are long past trying to drag, kicking and screaming, wimpy Republicans and presidential candidates to advanced technology in a world where the best technology always, literally always, determines the winner.

Instead, we are working with patriots – citizens and legislators – to demonstrate – at scale – in live videos – massive voter fraud built into the entire U.S. election system – a year before voting begins.

Stories about a million illegitimate voters removed from voter rolls in blue states don’t report how quickly NGOs and leftist charities put them right back on.

It’s all about the real-time, ongoing monitoring of every county and state voter roll – to stop a ballot going to them before the election.

If you cannot monitor your state’s voter roll, constantly, you simply cannot stop the ongoing pollution of those rolls with people living in places without bedrooms.

Innovator-patriots are embracing a new concept: monitor state voter rolls with advanced technology – all the time. Skip the seminars and Zoom calls.

Why aren’t the national political parties doing these compares?

Because they don’t have the technology to do it.

Every county has real estate property tax rolls.

Each county’s rolls are unlike the one next to it – with different columns, each calls a “residential, single-family home” something different. Some have 180 columns, others 35. Some cities and counties have international characters in their names – Fractal handles that.

Columns contain information gold: year built, type of business, number of bedrooms, baths, square feet.

Conventional technology simply cannot process – economically – this kind of data across 3,200 counties. Fractal can, and we are doing it, across every county in the U.S. who provides its data.

In a technological paradox, the Fractal system runs faster with more data – a feature of true distributed, parallel processing.

The Fractal system is permanent – patriots add more data as it is gathered – keeping a history of where every voter in that county lived – noting when they move – where they went. A county or state Fractal database is an organic, growing record of all voter and address transactions – gaining value over time.

Fractal adds the FEC contribution database – also public – to find with one click the “contribution mules” making illegal donations – by the millions of dollars, via a fraud called SMURF.

In an upcoming demonstration video, Fractal introduces Ohio friends to the significant voter roll “anomaly” in that state.

If you actually think ballot harvesting against the leftists is a cool strategy, OK. Hop on those Zoom calls and send them money for useless voter registrar guides.

If you think advanced, real-time voter roll monitoring may be the ticket, contact us and we will show you some of the current state voter rolls – maybe Fulton County, Georgia to start – we hear there’s some interest there.

Would you like to see all the current Georgia voters who their OFFICIAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS SAY ARE INELIGIBLE? How about Texas? Maybe Nevada?

Want to count the ones who voted in 2020? Three clicks! From your phone!

Cross database search cannot tell you who killed Kennedy but it sure tells the real story about whether 2020 was stolen!

Want to run every swing state and see exactly who is lined up, at an illegitimate address -today – to steal 2024? Our teams are showing it – live.

If you care about 2024, get some pals together, gather those county real estate property rolls, and some legislators, let’s load ‘em up and together shift the art of the possible.

Jay Valentine led the team that built the eBay fraud engine, major insurance company fraud systems and the Undeliverable Ballot Database. He is the co-owner of Chisholm Trail Designs and can be reached at Omega4America.

Jay works with FracPack teams in 27 states using Fractal technology to apply real-time monitoring to state voter rolls.