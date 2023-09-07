Japan Launches Lunar Mission With ‘SLIM’ Moon Lander and ‘XRISM’ X-Ray Telescope, In a Bid To Join the Space Superpowers Club

Japan is ready to reclaim its position as one of planet Earth’s most advanced nations in terms of Space Exploration.

After the failed attempt of landing the Hakuto-R mission on the surface of the moon on April, the Japanese are charging back with full force in search of that ‘moonshot’.

Sputnik Reported:

“A Japanese H-IIA carrier rocket with Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and a satellite dubbed the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) launched Thursday from Tanegashima Space Center, according to the broadcast of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The launch was initially scheduled for August 26 but was postponed twice due to weather conditions.

After two delays caused by unfavorable weather conditions, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) mission from Tanegashima Space Center, carried by the Japan's H2-A rocket.

XRISM, a JAXA/NASA collaborative mission with the participation of the European Space Agency, was expected to separate from the carrier rocket 14 minutes after the launch, while SLIM was expected to separate from the rocket 47 minutes after the launch. Japan’s lander is expected to reach Moon’s orbit in 3-4 months and land on its soil in 4-6 months.”

Congratulations to the XRISM teams at @JAXA_en, @NASA, and @ESA on a successful launch! 🎉

A successful mission will place Japan as the fifth country to place a craft on the Lunar surface, after the former Soviet Union, the United States, and India.

India joined the group with the historic touchdown of its Chandrayaan-3 rover-lander duo.

Space.com reported:

“SLIM’s landing, which is expected to occur four to six months from now, will be Japan’s second attempt in recent months to put hardware on the moon’s surface. An effort by the Tokyo-based company ispace failed during its landing try on April 25.

Also flying on the H-2A on Sunday is the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) mission, which aims to scrutinize the universe in X-rays. That spacecraft is a collaboration involving JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

SLIM is a small moon mission with big aims. The probe aims to demonstrate accurate lunar landing techniques with a precise touchdown. The mission plan calls for a landing no more than 328 feet (100 m) from a target inside the moon’s Shioli Crater.

From there, the lander will examine the environment surrounding it in Shioli Crater, a 984-foot-wide (300 m) impact feature inside Mare Nectaris. The area is roughly at 13 degrees south latitude and 25 degrees east longitude, on the near side of the moon facing Earth.”

Other countries have made attempts, including Russia, whose Luna-25 lander crashed following an unsuccessful maneuver on Aug. 19.