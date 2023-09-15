J6 Prisoner John Strand Who Was Sentenced to Prison for 3.5 Years for Walking Inside US Capitol Is Now Being Tortured in Isolation – How You Can Help

Model John Strand on January 6, 2021 outside the US Capitol. John walked inside the US Capitol and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

On January 6, 2021, John Strand was working security for Dr. Simone Gold who was invited to speak at events on January 5th and 6th at the US Capitol.

Dr. Gold was an invited guest speaker (along with Representatives Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene) on the east side of the Capitol that day.  The speeches were cancelled without notice. There was no stage set up.  Hundreds, if not thousands, of Trump supporters who planned to attend the different speeches outside the US Capitol were then seen wandering around looking for the protest stage.

Dr. Simone and John Strand were later both charged with misdemeanors.  The Biden DOJ later added the unique §1512c2 charge to hundreds of peaceful protesters.  This law had never been used in this way and had with it a 20-year felony “obstruction”.

Dr. Simone Gold told The Gateway Pundit, “We were both offered a single misdemeanor trespass plea, I took it but John refused based upon the fact it was not true.

If you want to see the “crime” the attached video compilation (from dozens of cctv videos) is 14 minutes and shows the entire time John Strand was in the Capitol.

John Strand was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison.

John Strand did nothing wrong.

The Torture and Abuse Continues

John was moved into isolation recently due to a media hit he had with Grant Stinchfield. John had a respectful interview with the Real America’s Voice host from inside prison.

