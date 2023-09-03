“I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This… It’s a Movement!” – Donna Brazile Sounds the Alarm on Trump’s Growing Popularity Amid Indictments (VIDEO)

Former acting chairwoman of the Democrat National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile joined ABC’s “This Week” to discuss Trump and the 2024 election.

“I’ve never seen anything like this with Donald Trump… I mean, being indicted, that’s making him stronger, raising $10 million using a… mug shot… We have to respect the fact it’s a movement,” Donna Brazile said to the panel.

Nobody has ever said this about Joe Biden. No one has ever marveled over Joe Biden’s popularity yet we are expected to believe he garnered 81 million votes in 2020.

WATCH:

“I’ve never seen anything like this with Donald Trump… I mean, being indicted, that’s making him stronger, raising $10 million using a… mug shot… We have to respect the fact it’s a movement.” Totally Correct — Thanks @DonnaBrazile! pic.twitter.com/UguQLC8rGl — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 3, 2023

Trump’s popularity has been skyrocketing since his indictments and the infamous mugshot was released by Fulton County authorities.

President Trump has raised millions of dollars off of the mugshot.

It was the mugshot heard around the world.

The streets are talking.

Black men are now showing their support for Trump because they can relate to him. He has street cred.

“Trump is a brother now,” one black man said after Trump was booked and processed at the Fulton County jail.

WATCH (language warning):