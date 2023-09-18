“I’m Instagram Famous, You F***ing Bum” – Entitled “Influencer” Suffers Meltdown Following Argument with Fellow Passenger and is Kicked Off Plane (VIDEO)

Credit: @stillgray

A angry, entitled woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight following a massive meltdown that went viral Sunday.

35-year-old Morgan Osman, a self-proclaimed “designer” and Instagram influencer, went on a foul-mouthed tirade toward her fellow passengers after getting into an argument with one. The Daily Express reported Monday Osman was traveling to Miami when the meltdown occurred.

In the video captured by the Daily Mail, Osman starts shouting at a passenger while taking her luggage from the overhead department.

Call me a b**** again. I did nothing wrong!

When someone tells her to shut up, Osman says “”No you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and you’re a b***h.”

WATCH:

Osman then starts walking down the aisle when she spots a female passenger filming the tantrum on her phone. The inlfuencer turns around and says:

 

Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f***ing bum

 

The passengers can be heard erupting in laughter as she exits the plane.

Social media users had a few things to say regarding the incident.

This epic meltdown also brings back memories of the Tiffany Gomas “that motherf***** isn’t real!” saga which Jim Hoft extensively reported on for the Gateway Pundit. The incident forced everyone onboard to deplane.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

