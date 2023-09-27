Illegal Alien Bites Off NYPD Sergeant’s Finger

An illegal alien reportedly bit off an NYPD sergeant’s finger while being detained in a holding cell.

The grotesque attack occurred after 28-year-old Lenni Rodriguez-Cruz allegedly slammed into an NYPD vehicle and proceeded to smash into three other vehicles before coming to a stop.

An officer who was a witness to the gruesome attack stated “While being lodged in the precinct cells, the individual (Rodriguez-Cruz) began to act disorderly and bit off a portion of a sergeant’s finger causing a serious physical injury.”

Rodriguez is now facing a total of 10 charges which include DUI and assault with intent to cause disfigurement.

Rodriguez-Cruz has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is now being being held on a 350,000 bond.

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

