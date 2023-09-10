“I Will Start Following Him Around the Country. Wherever He Goes, I Go” Chris Christie Announces He Will Start Stalking Trump (VIDEO)

The money must be good.

Turncoat RINO Chris Christie told FOX News host Howie Kurtz on Sunday that he will start stalking President Trump.

Christie made the announcement after he lied about Trump for over a minute straight without any pushback from the FOX host.

Christie said he will start stalking President Trump if the 45th President does not attend a GOP debate where one-percenters like Christie and Turncoat Mike Pence can attack him on a national stage.

Says Chris Christie, “I will start following him around the country. Wherever he goes, I go.”

Chris Christie: He’s not going to take that risk. He sat in his office for 3 hours and watched the people that he had lied to and sent up to Capitol Hill, desecrate Capitol Hill. Now, I just think that’s conduct, that’s beneath what we should expect from a President of the United States. And if you don’t think that these charges and that conduct are going to be a major focus in the general election, if we nominate Donald Trump, you’re kidding yourself, and we’re going to lose. And that’s going to mean huge government even more out of control than it is today, with a feeble President of the United States being dictated to by the worst elements of his party… …If he doesn’t do any of the debates, Howie, we’re going to give him another chance. I’m sure he’s not coming to the Reagan debate. We’ll give him another chance in Alabama. But if he doesn’t come there, then I’m going to follow him around the country. Wherever he goes, I’ll go. And we’ll wind up talking to each other one way or the other.

Christie also said there was no voter fraud in 2020. And he made a bad joke about President Trump not walking with protesters during the fed-surrection on January 6. something a man his size may want to stay away from.

