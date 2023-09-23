“I Messed Up”: Rep. Lauren Boebert Addresses ‘Beetlejuice’ Scandal in Interview With Jesse Watters (Video)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went on the Fox News Channel show Jesse Watters Primetime Friday night to address the recent incident where she and her date were thrown out of a Denver theater performance of the musical Beetlejuice for disruptive behavior. Video showed Boebert vaping and dancing in her seat, as well as the she and her date engaging in heavy petting. Boebert said, “What happened is I messed up.” Boebert said she was not drinking but was excited about the show, noting she is going through a divorce and hadn’t been in the dating scene in twenty years, adding she didn’t expect to be seen on infrared surveillance video while in the dark theater. Boebert also reiterated her apology to her constituents.

Watters opened the segment by playing a clip of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) glomming onto Boebert’s publicity by whining about how she is covered by Fox. The rest of the segment featured the interview with Boebert.

Does AOC have a point here? Both sides think the other side is treated unfairly.@AOC just responded to Lauren Boebert's Theater controversy. "All I gotta say is, I can’t go out to lunch in Florida, in my free time, not doing anything, just eating outside, and it’s… pic.twitter.com/P0suFYuExj — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 22, 2023

Boebert told Watters she is no longer seeing the man she went to see Beetlejuice with. Boebert said she has stopped dating all together, saying “I have work to do.” While Boebert is staying in Washington this weekend to work on the budget battle, she said her number one job is her family of four sons and a grandchild.

Boebert, 36, who is serving her second term in Congress, filed for divorce in May from her husband of nearly twenty years. In the wake of the Beetlejuice scandal, Jayson Boebert posted a statement in support of his soon-to-be ex wife and took blame for the failure of their marriage.