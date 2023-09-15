“I Don’t Know What He’s Done” – Autoworkers Blast Joe Biden Amid Historic Strike

Autoworkers lashed out at “pro-union” Joe Biden on the eve of a historic United Auto Workers union strike.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.

The automakers pushed back on union demands and said their proposals would bankrupt the companies.

Just last week Joe Biden, the most ‘pro-union president in US history,’ arrogantly brushed off a question about the looming auto strike.

“No, I’m not worried about [an auto workers] strike until it happens. I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Biden said to reporters on the tarmac in Philadelphia last week.

WATCH:

WATCH: BIDEN (September 5): "No, I'm not worried about [an auto workers] strike until it happens. I don't think it's going to happen." It happened.

pic.twitter.com/rsNNDzGzE0 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) September 15, 2023

A dozen union members gathered in Kokomo, Indiana, the hometown of United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain on Thursday night.

The autoworkers expressed their frustration with Joe Biden and his policies.

A White House reporter on Friday asked Karine Jean-Pierre if the autoworkers strike is due to Joe Biden’s forced transition to EVs.

“Is the [UAW] strike and the contract impasse partly a result of the president’s forced transition to electric vehicles?” a reporter asked KJP.

“No,” KJP replied as she rattled off Biden Regime talking points.

Union workers are not happy with the Biden Regime. One worker expressed his frustration with Joe Biden as the clock got closer to midnight on Thursday.

“I don’t know what he’s done,” said Gary Quick, president of Local 685 at a union hall in Kokomo, Indiana on Thursday night, according to Politico. “Ask him. I don’t think he knows what he’s done. Seriously. I’m not trying to be mean.”

Another union member, Denny Butler, blasted Joe Biden and the Democrat party.

“They’re all full of shit,” Butler said, according to Politico. “We haven’t had a president in there for years, with the exception of Trump, that was really for the people, all the way back to the Reagan days.”

“Historically, man, if you didn’t vote Democrat years ago, and you were in the union, sometimes you got your ass kicked,” he said. “Democrats were for the working people. That shit has changed. I’m telling you what, the Democratic Party was not what it was 20, 30 years ago.”

Politico reported: