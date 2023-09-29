Humanitarian Crisis Declared After Unmarked White Buses Drop Off THOUSANDS of Illegal Aliens on San Diego’s Streets

Last week unmarked white buses dropped off more than 3,000 illegal aliens – MOSTLY MILITARY-AGED MEN – on the streets of San Diego.

“Over 3,000 migrants have been street released in San Diego as cartels smuggle massive groups of migrants from Tijuana the majority street releases are males with future court dates in the U.S. and headed to major cities across the U.S.,” Jorge Ventura reported last week.

Shocking video of the illegals aimlessly wandering around 30th Street near the Iris Avenue Trolley Station was posted to social media.

The number of illegals dropped off on the streets of San Diego has swelled to nearly 8,000.

San Diego officials declared the flood of illegals to be a humanitarian crisis on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

An unmarked white bus pulled up to a park here Monday morning, where it dropped off about 50 recently arrived migrants with little idea where they were and no place to sleep that night. It wasn’t part of a nefarious operation. The bus was driven by the U.S. government, which is dropping off thousands of migrants in communities along the border as a new wave of illegal immigration strains the resources of the Border Patrol. Local shelters are hitting capacity, including the roughly 950 beds in San Diego that are typically adequate for recently arrived migrants who need a place to sleep for a night or two. As a result, immigration agents are dropping people off on the streets, at bus stops and in train stations, angering local officials and worrying aid groups. In San Diego, an estimated 7,800 migrants have been released in the past two weeks, according to county officials, who on Tuesday declared the situation to be a humanitarian crisis.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said he is being told by the Border Patrol that the cartels have shifted their human smuggling from Texas to the San Diego region.

“We’ve already seen nearly 7,000 migrants dropped in San Diego County, and that number will only go up,” Bill Wells said on Newsmax this week.

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom was confronted about the humanitarian crisis in San Diego.

