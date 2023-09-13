HUGE! New Mexico’s Attorney General Announces He WILL NOT Defend Governor Grisham Against Lawsuits Filed in Response to Her Unconstitutional Gun Grab

New Mexico’s Democrat Attorney General said he will not defend Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham against lawsuits filed in response to her unconstitutional gun grab.

Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy on September 6.

“The action plan includes a suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, temporarily prohibiting the carrying of guns on public property with certain exceptions. Exceptions include for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired,” according to the press release.

Grisham is not getting the warm and fuzzy response she was expecting from other Democrats and the left-wing media.

Virtually no one is backing Grisham after she unilaterally suspended the Second Amendment in Albuquerque.

Visibly armed gun owners openly defied Grisham and rallied in Old Town, Albuquerque on Sunday shouting, “We will not comply!”

New Mexico’s Democrat Attorney General Raul Torrez on Tuesday informed Grisham he will not be defending her!



Raul Torrez

“I am writing to inform you that my office will not defend your administration in the above referenced cases challenging the Public Health Emergency Order Imposing Temporary Firearm Restrictions, Drug Monitoring and Other Public Safety Measures (the Emergency Order) issued by the Secretary of Health on September 8, 2023,” Raul Torrez wrote in a 4-page letter.

“Though I recognize my statutory obligation as New Mexico’s chief legal officer to defend state officials when they are sued in their official capacity, my duty to uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen takes precedence. Simply put, I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety but, more importantly, I do not believe it passes constitutional muster,” Torrez added.

Torrez scolded Grisham for taking unilateral action to suspend gun rights.

“However, I encourage you to engage in a more thoughtful and deliberative process with members of the New Mexico Legislature rather than taking unilateral action that infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens while having little if any discernible impact on the underlying dynamics driving gun violence in our community,” Torrez wrote.

This is huge. Raul Torres, the New Mexico Attorney General (D), will not defend the Governor or her administration against suits filed in response to her “health emergency”, declaring her order will “not pass constitutional muster”. #Impeachment #ImpeachMLG #impeachGrisham… pic.twitter.com/89QJo4pSFA — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) September 12, 2023

CNN host Poppy Harlow also admonished Grisham on Tuesday and stunned the Democrat when she read the New Mexico Constitution live on air.

“No law shall abridge the right of the citizen to keep and bear arms for security and defense for lawful hunting and recreational use and for other lawful purposes, but nothing herein shall be held to permit the carrying of concealed weapons. No municipality of county shall regulate, in any way, an incident of the right to keep and bear arms,” Poppy Harlow said citing New Mexico Constitution Article II – Bill of Rights § 6 Right to Bear Arms.