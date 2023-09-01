HORROR: Illegal Alien From Haiti Freed Into US by Open Borders Biden Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Aiden Clark

Joe Biden has blood on his hands.

An illegal alien was charged with killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark while he was on his way to his first day of school.

On August 22, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph killed Aiden Clark after he crashed a Honda minivan into a bus full of children in Clark County, Ohio.

The bus flipped over and little Aiden Clark was ejected from the bus.

Aiden Clark was on his way to his first day of school when he was tragically killed by Hermanio Joseph, an illegal alien from Haiti who was freed into the US by the Border Patrol last year.

According to Breitbart News, Ohio State Troopers said Hermanio Joseph was driving without a valid driver’s license and had a Mexican driver’s license on him.

From Aiden Clark’s obituary:

Aiden James Clark, of Springfield, was tragically taken from us on August 22, 2023. Our son was a truly unique, caring, and inquisitive soul and was one of the most awesome and exceptional 11-year-olds in existence. He was born on February 8, 2012, in Springfield to his loving parents, Nathan and Danielle (Baumgardner) Clark. His love of sports was unparalleled, his desire to gain knowledge never stopped, and his weird interests were inspiring and never-ending. From his daily vegetable gardening with his dad, trampoline jumping with his big sister, creating Minecraft worlds with his big bro, and always snuggling with mom. Aiden loved playing old-school board games, doing word searches by flashlight in bed, playing outdoor sports inside, chasing his dog, Daisy Mae, and snuggling with anyone.

Breitbart reported:

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman confirmed to Breitbart News that Joseph is a citizen of Haiti and had arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in August 2022. From there, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued Joseph a Notice to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court and released him into the U.S. interior where he ultimately ended up in Ohio. National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) advisory board member John Fabbricatore told Breitbart News that President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network at the border is ultimately responsible. “The Biden administration’s ‘welcome and release’ agenda continues to put our communities at risk,” Fabbricatore, a former senior ICE official, said. “Their goal is to let in as many poorly vetted illegal aliens as possible, often without proper GPS tracking or scheduled court appearances. When will this administration put public safety first, or is mass migration more important?” Following his arrest for killing Aiden, ICE agents placed a detainer on Joseph requesting custody of him if he is released from Clark County custody at any time. At the time of the fatal crash, Ohio State Troopers said Joseph was driving without a valid license and only had a Mexican driver’s license on his person.