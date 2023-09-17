Here We Go: USDA Issues Public Health Alert for SPAM Meat

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for canned SPAM.

Hormel Foods Corp. Services LLC, the producer of the affected SPAM, informed the USDA that they had inadvertently shipped products that may not have been adequately processed.

The issue came to light when the firm itself reported the lapse in quality control, raising concerns about the effectiveness of internal monitoring systems. The affected SPAM was primarily stocked by H.E.B. in Texas, and as of now, no other retailers appear to have been impacted.

The SPAM in question was produced on August 17 and has a best-by date of August 2026. The lot code for the affected product is A08173, which is printed on the bottom of the cans. Additionally, the product bears the establishment number “EST. 199” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Read the public health alert below:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for canned meat product due to under processing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. The canned meat item was produced by Hormel Foods Corp. Services, LLC, an Austin, Minn. establishment, on Aug. 17, 2023. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]: 12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with “BEST BY AUG 2026” date and lot code A08173 printed on the bottom of the can. The product bears establishment number “EST. 199” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product involved in this alert was shipped to H.E.B. retail locations in Texas; no other retailers are involved in this alert. The problem was discovered when the firm reported that they inadvertently shipped product that may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

The news was not well received by consumers, below are some of the comments:

“Spam fed millions, possibly billions since WWII. All you health nuts should just stick to your so-called organic hormone free protein and stop trying to scare those of us who will not buy into your sh*t.”

“BS… they’re creating a distraction to detour people from stocking up on canned goods because when the hammer falls you’ll be more likely government dependent.”

“USDA… They’re o.k. with Synthetic and Industrial Chemicals being in your food, won’t name the Country of Origin and three year old kids are growing Tits, People have more physical and psychological problems (thank to some help from the FDA)….but they are “CONCERNED” about SPAM !?….GTFOH.”

“It was good enough for our military during war times…it has stood the test of time. Love my spam, mustard and cheese sandwich!”