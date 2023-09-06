HERE WE GO: Public Elementary School in Wealthy DC Suburb Forcing Third-Grade Children to Wear Masks Again

Montgomery County, Maryland – The mandates and potentially lockdowns are gradually coming back into American life. Children are among the first victims of this travesty.

Conservative radio talk show host Clay Travis posted a letter o X (formerly Twitter) which was sent to all parents at Rosemary Hills Elementary School in Montgomery County, which is a tony DC suburb. The letter, which was from the school’s principal, Rebecca Irwin Kennedy, said that because “3 or more” students had recently tested positive for COVID 19, all third-grade students must mask up for the next ten days.

Moreover, the masks must be N95s despite little evidence such masks (or any for that matter) are actually effective at stopping the spread of the virus.

A DC area elementary school — Montgomery County, Maryland — is reinstating a mask mandate — N95’s — for third-graders over a few kids testing positive for COVID. Here’s the letter. They’re coming with masks for your kids again. Get ready. Read this insanity.

A DC area elementary school — Montgomery County, Maryland — is reinstating a mask mandate — N95’s — for third graders over a few kids testing positive for covid. Here’s the letter. They’re coming with masks for your kids again. Get ready. Read this insanity. pic.twitter.com/LZs4N19XLL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

Here is a better look:

Principal Kennedy, however, assures parents in the letter that “masks will become optional again following the 10-day period.” You can trust her, right?

The principal goes on to inform parents that the school will deliver at-home rapid tests kits and urged them to watch for COVID symptoms. She requests parents keep their children home if they test positive.

At-home rapid test kits will be sent home and made available for students. The CDC recommends testing at least 5 days after an exposure (starting day 6) or at such time as symptoms occur.

If at any time over the next 10 days your child develops COVID-like symptoms such as fever, cough, loss of taste or smell or other COVID indicators, they should stay home from school.

In addition to having little effect on slowing the spread of COVID, science has proven that masking children has several detrimental consequences. As the Atlantic notes, studies from Greece and Italy found evidence that masking is a barrier to speech recognition, hearing, and communication. Even the radical, Chinese-run World Health Organization (WHO) consistently advised against masking kids during the height of the pandemic.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a board-certified neurosurgeon in West Palm Beach, Florida, told Fox News that the COVID-19 is going to be a permanent part of life due to its high mutation rate. This makes government measures to “stop” the virus even more ridiculous.