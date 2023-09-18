HERE WE GO: Clinton Global Initiative to Launch Network to Provide ‘Humanitarian Aid’ to War-Torn Ukraine

Here we go.

The Clinton Global Initiative will launch a new network to provide ‘humanitarian aid’ to war-torn Ukraine.

Of course.

Recall, that Bill Clinton last year announced the Clinton Global Initiative will be hosting a leadership summit in New York in September after a 5-year hiatus.

“This year’s meeting will focus on what it takes to keep going — to maintain and advance progress, in spite of the difficulties that arise, and increase our capacity to cross the divides and make common cause with one another wherever possible to build a stronger future for all,” the Clintons said in a letter to the CGI community.

CGI reconvened in New York on Monday with a speech from Bill Clinton.

WATCH:

We’re not giving up and we’re not giving in. We have to keep going. Join us: https://t.co/ljfv7P000Y #CGI2023 pic.twitter.com/rKeOu1owjO — Clinton Global Initiative (@ClintonGlobal) September 18, 2023

According to the Associated Press, the Clinton Global Initiative will be launching a new network dubbed CGI Ukraine Action Network: