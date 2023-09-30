‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Wants a Taxpayer-Funded $2.5 Billion Bailout for the Woke and Failing Theater Industry

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of ‘Hamilton,’ wants taxpayers to bail out the struggling theater industry with a cash infusion of $2.5 billion dollars.

One of the reasons theater companies are struggling is because of closures during the pandemic, but the main reason is the industry’s embrace of wokeness over the last few years. The theater industry has always been liberal, but they have now completely embraced the radical left, alienating many of the people who might have supported them in the past.

Does Miranda not remember singling Mike Pence out at the end of a performance of Hamilton right after the 2016 election? Now he expects conservative taxpayers to bail out his failing industry? Really?

Breitbart News reports:

‘Hamilton’s’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Wants $2.5 Billion Taxpayer Bailout for Failing Theaters Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda met with members of Congress Thursday to push for a taxpayer-funded bailout for failing theater companies across the country. The actor helped introduce a new bill that would earmark $500 million annually for five years, or $2.5 billion, to non-profit stages. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) participated in the gathering that also included actress Phylicia Rashad and the heads of several theater institutions. The briefing was organized by a group called the Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition, which was founded by former Oregon Shakespeare Festival artistic director Nataki Garrett. During her troubled tenure, Garrett’s commitment to far-left political activism alienated numerous donors and faithful ticket buyers, hastening the festival’s near-death financial crisis. Now, she and others are pushing for taxpayer money to rescue theater companies facing similar predicaments… The proposed legislation — titled the Supporting Theater and Generating Economy Activity (STAGE) Act — blames the coronavirus pandemic for the many of the hardships that companies are facing.

Has Miranda forgotten the play in New York City that used Shakespeare to stage an assassination of Trump? Trump supporters haven’t forgotten it.

If theater companies need to make more money, perhaps they should try not hating half of the country and producing work that people want to see.

