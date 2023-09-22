HAHA! Lula da Silva Calls on U.S. to End Economic Embargo Against Cuba

Brazil’s socialist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, advocated for the end of the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba at the United Nations General Assembly.

The embargo was lifted in 2015 during the left-leaning administration of Barack Obama. However, in 2020, President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on Cuba and accused the communist country of sponsoring terrorism.

These sanctions have hindered Cuba’s ability to engage in business with other nations.

At the UN, Lula stated:

“Brazil will continue to denounce actions taken without the support of the UN Charter, such as the economic and financial embargo imposed on Cuba and the attempt to classify this country as a state sponsor of terrorism. We will remain critical of any attempt to divide the world into spheres of influence and to rekindle the Cold War.”

The stance of the Brazilian socialist sharply contrasts with the conservative position of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who advocated for complete isolation of Cuba and rejected communism.

Brazil’s relations with Cuba were frozen during the conservative Bolsonaro administration, which was pro-American and sought to deepen its ties with the United States as a counterpoint to globalists.

With Bolsonaro’s defeat in the elections, Lula da Silva has returned to power in Brazil and now aims to promote communism in Latin America with even greater vigor, in partnership with Russia and China.