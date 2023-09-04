Gunshot Victims Shot at Again in Drive-by Shooting as They Arrive at Birmingham, Alabama Emergency Room – 2 Dead, 3 Injured

Two people are dead and 3 are wounded as gunshot victims arrived at an emergency room at a Birmingham, Alabama hospital early Monday morning.

According to WBRC-TV, the initial shooting happened after a fight at Aria Restaurant and Lounge in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue North.

An SUV full of gunshot victims from the club pulled up to UAB pleading for help.

There was a drive-by shooting as the gunshot victims arrived at the emergency room. The gunshot victims were fired on again as they arrived to the entrance of the emergency room.

Police secured the area and the hospital was locked down after the drive-by shooting.

No suspects have been arrested.

