Gun Safe Manufacturer ‘Liberty Safe’ Gives FBI Access Code to a Protestor’s Safe Who Was Arrested at Gunpoint Due to Involvement in January 6th Capitol Event (VIDEO)

Liberty Safe, a renowned manufacturer of gun safes, is drawing scrutiny after complying with an FBI request to provide the combination to a safe owned by Nathan Hughes, who was present in the January 6, 2021 Capitol event.

Keith and Kevin Hodge, known as the Hodgetwins or Conservative Twins, broke the news, revealing that their friend Hughes was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Wednesday, August 30. The duo pointed out the contrast between the treatment of Hughes and the members of groups like BLM and Antifa, questioning the motivations behind such disparate actions.

According to the Hodgetwins, Nathan Hughes was raided by the FBI and arrested at gunpoint over his involvement in the January 6th Capitol event that occurred more than two and a half years ago.

“On the morning of August 30th, 2023, I was swarmed by 3 vehicles of heavily armed FBI agents and arrested with rifles pointed at me. I was booked and taken to a government facility where they made me give them DNA samples,” said Hughes in his GiveSendGo.

At the same time, the FBI raided Hughes’s house and disconnected his security cameras, and disabled his internet. Nathan Hughes’s girlfriend, who had recently suffered a miscarriage, was also held at gunpoint and handcuffed.

Not only did they turn off his security cameras and his internet, but the FBI also called the manufacturer of Hughes’s gun safe. The company willingly provided the safe’s passcode to the FBI after receiving proof of a valid warrant.

“At the same time, my home was raided by 10+ vehicles filled with armed FBI agents. They ordered my girlfriend Taylor out of the house with her hands up and had rifles pointed at her too. They put her in handcuffs, unplugged our home security cameras, and turned our house upside down searching it. A bunch of stuff from electronics to clothes was taken and we can’t find one of our security cams. They called the manufacturer of my Liberty Safe, got the pass code from them, and got into it too. Thank God our dogs weren’t harmed,” said Hughes.

According to Hughes, he was released with a GPS tracking ankle monitor and can’t leave Northwest Arkansas.

“I can’t talk about the case (it’s from January 6th 2021 at the Capitol), but I can say there are many things out there that paint me as violent anti-American domestic terrorist…and I wholeheartedly am NOT that. I’ve got a long legal journey ahead now and will face this head on and post updates. Thank y’all for your support,” he said.

From the Hodgetwins:

Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gunpoint. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gunpoint and put in handcuffs. The FBI turned off his security cameras, unplugged his internet, and flipped his house upside down in a search. The feds called the manufacturer of his Liberty Gun Safe and got the passcode to get into it too. All for protesting at the Capitol over 2 1/2 years ago. He is being charged with crimes related to January 6th. He didn’t assault anyone and he didn’t vandalize anything. He is being labeled a domestic terrorist and a traitor to his country by woke leftists and the media. Nate is just like us…he’s an outspoken American Patriot…he loves freedom, loves his country, and would do anything to preserve our rights. He’s been fighting to save our country for years now. He’s also a small business owner with a family that relies on him. We all know how heated this political climate is getting, but they’ve pushed too far and it’s time for people to speak up for people getting screwed by the system. BLM and Antifa can go burn down our cities and get off the hook, but Trump supporters get raided and rounded up for protesting. Nate’s legal bills to fight these charges will be over $100,000, so we’re donating $5,000 to Nathan’s defense fund to start it out, and hope you can donate something too.

Liberty Safe issued a statement clarifying their stance on cooperating with law enforcement. The company claims that it only provides access codes to authorities after receiving proper legal documentation and has denied requests in the past that lacked a valid warrant.

On August 30, 2023, Liberty Safe was contacted by the FBI requesting the access code to the safe of an individual for whom they had a warrant to search their property. Our company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property. After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code. Liberty Safe had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time. Liberty Safe is devoted to protecting the personal property and 2nd amendment rights of our customers and has repeatedly denied requests for access codes without a warrant in the past. We do not give out combinations without proper legal documentation being provided by authorities. Trending: SICK! Joe Biden Abruptly Walks Out of Medal of Honor Ceremony Before the Closing Benediction – Humiliates Recipient (VIDEO) We regularly update our policies to ensure both compliance with federal and state law and reasonable consumer privacy protections within the law. First and foremost, Liberty Safe is committed to preserving our customers’ rights, and we will remain unwavering in those values.

