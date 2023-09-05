The Great Steve Bannon Joins the “Save Our Electors Telethon” for Michigan Electors – Please Donate Today to Help These Fellow Americans!

The Gateway Pundit is broadcasting the LIVE telethon to help fund the legal fees of the MI GOP electors who’ve been wrongfully charged with EIGHT felonies each for the crime of casting an ALTERNATE slate of electoral votes for President Trump in 2020:

** The live-feed is HERE ON RUMBLE **

You can call in the telethon: 1-888-403-8550

** PLEASE DONATE HERE to help these fellow Americans who were indicted by the radical leaders in Michigan and could face years in prison!

Steve Bannon was on after his War Room Show to support the alternate electors.

As usual, Steve delivered the red meat!

** PLEASE DONATE HERE to help these fellow Americans who were indicted by the radical leaders in Michigan and could face years in prison!