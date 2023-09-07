Gold Star Father Mark Schmitz Joins Rose Unplugged – RIPS Joe Biden For Repeatedly Checking His Watch During Dignified Transfer (AUDIO)

Gold Star dad Mark Schmitz joined Rose Unplugged to discuss how poorly Joe Biden has treated him and other Gold Star families.

Mark Schmitz, founder of www.Thefreedom13.org and the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a bomb blast on Aug. 26, 2021, during the military evacuation at the Kabul airport, participated in a roundtable discussion with other Gold Star family members before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Gold Star families of the 13 US Service members killed in the Afghanistan suicide bombing due to Joe Biden’s incompetence and corruption, recently gathered for a Congressional forum in California.

Because of Joe Biden’s bad decisions, 13 US servicemembers were killed and many more critically wounded in August 2021 in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Schmitz RIPPED scumbag Joe Biden for REPEATEDLY checking his watch during the dignified transfer of the 13 US service members.

“Not a single person has been held accountable,” Schmitz said. “Our so-called leader can’t seem to even utter their names in public, not even once,” Schmitz said.

AUDIO:

Please follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble by clicking here.