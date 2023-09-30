Gingrich: GOP Race is Over, Trump ‘Will Be’ the Nominee

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Predicts ‘odds are high’ he’ll win the general election

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says the GOP race for the 2024 presidential nomination is over, and it will be President Donald Trump.

“All these folks are good people. It is that none of them is in the same league as Donald Trump,” he explained in an interview on the Ingraham Angle.