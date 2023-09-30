Gingrich: GOP Race is Over, Trump ‘Will Be’ the Nominee

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
Predicts ‘odds are high’ he’ll win the general election
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says the GOP race for the 2024 presidential nomination is over, and it will be President Donald Trump.
“All these folks are good people. It is that none of them is in the same league as Donald Trump,” he explained in an interview on the Ingraham Angle.
“Trump will be the nominee and the question now for everybody is do you want to see Joe Biden re-elected or do you want to help Donald Trump? There is no middle ground here, I don’t think, because we either are going to get Trump as president or you are going to have Biden and Biden’s re-election would be a disaster for the country.”
He commented on the new discussion of having Gov. Glenn Youngkin jump into the race, saying he’s a “case study” for what can be done in a state.
But he pointed out while the “money” may be there for a Youngkin run, the votes aren’t this year.
Gingrich Youngkin could be “very impressive” in 2028, “maybe even a frontrunner, but not this time,” he said.
“The race is over,” Gingrich said. “Donald Trump will be the nominee.”
He said the next hurdle will be defeating a “corrupt” judicial system that is being used by Democrats to try to keep Trump off the ballot.
That idea, the conversation explained, is that if no one else is on the ballot, Biden might win.
Democrats are claiming that the 14th Amendment, which bans those guilty of “insurrection” from taking office again, and came in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Leftists charge that Trump should not be on the ballot because of the protest-turned-riot on Jan. 8, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.
Key problems with that argument are that the law can be read to exclude presidents, and Trump never has been charged, much less convicted, of insurrection.
Gingrich said that movement typifies “how terrified” the left is of a Trump candidacy – and presidency.
He said the “odds are very high” that President Trump will win the general election,” so Democrats are “going to do everything they can to stop that.”
