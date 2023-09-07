GET READY – THE TRUTH IS COMING! Lara Logan Releases FIRST TRAILER for Her New Series “The Rest of the Story” on The Truth Behind January 6 – Premieres Sept. 14 – MUST SEE TRAILER

by

Investigative journalist Lara Logan is set to release her most important production to date

Lara Logan is a South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent. She was formerly the Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent at CBS News.

Lara Logan has been filming for months on her latest project “The Rest of the Story” with Sovren Media.

Lara is about to release her first episode in “The Rest of the Story” series where she will finally deliver the truth on what happened on January 6, 2021.

The historic production includes appearances by The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, Cara Castronuova, J6 family members and numerous January 6 defendants.

J6 victim Matthew Parna

Lara will cover several stories ignored by the fake news including the Matthew Parna story. Lara will finally give the Rosanne Boyland story the airtime she deserves.

You definitely won’t want to miss this.

Please watch the powerful trailer below – AND GET READY – THE TRUTH IS COMING!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.