GET READY – THE TRUTH IS COMING! Lara Logan Releases FIRST TRAILER for Her New Series “The Rest of the Story” on The Truth Behind January 6 – Premieres Sept. 14 – MUST SEE TRAILER

Investigative journalist Lara Logan is set to release her most important production to date

Lara Logan is a South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent. She was formerly the Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent at CBS News.

Lara Logan has been filming for months on her latest project “The Rest of the Story” with Sovren Media.

Lara is about to release her first episode in “The Rest of the Story” series where she will finally deliver the truth on what happened on January 6, 2021.

The historic production includes appearances by The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, Cara Castronuova, J6 family members and numerous January 6 defendants.

Lara will cover several stories ignored by the fake news including the Matthew Parna story. Lara will finally give the Rosanne Boyland story the airtime she deserves.

You definitely won’t want to miss this.

Please watch the powerful trailer below – AND GET READY – THE TRUTH IS COMING!