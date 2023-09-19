General Mark Milley Insists That the U.S. Military is Not Woke (VIDEO)

General Mark Milley was interviewed on CNN this weekend and insisted that the United States Military is not woke.

This will be news to millions of Americans who have watched the military embrace progressive concepts like diversity, equity and inclusion.

It’s also known that all of the branches of the military are struggling to recruit right now. Why does Milley suppose that is happening?

The Hill reports:

Milley says military is not woke: ‘I’m not even sure what that word truly means’ Army Gen. Mark Milley pushed back on claims from Republicans that the military is “woke” and as a result not prepared to take on modern threats, saying he’s “not even sure what that word truly means.” “What I see is a military that’s exceptionally strong. It’s powerful; it’s ready. In fact, our readiness rates, the way we measure readiness, is better now than they’ve been in years,” Milley said in a CNN interview Sunday. Republican politicians and candidates have blasted the Pentagon for so-called woke policies, pointing to efforts to recruit a diverse group of military service members and be inclusive to transgender soldiers… “This is a military that’s dedicated to maintaining our readiness, our capabilities, our lethality. And the thing that we also need to focus on is the modernization for the future character of war that I see fundamentally changing,” Milley said. “This military is a lot of things, but woke, it’s not. So I take exception to that. I think that people say those things for reasons that are their own reasons, but it’s not true. It’s not accurate,” he continued. “It’s not a broad-brush description of the U.S. military as it exists today.”

Here’s the video. Skip to the 4:14 mark:

Who does Milley think he is fooling here? Lots of families with a long history of serving have stopped volunteering altogether. Why does he think that’s happening?