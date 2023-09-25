Gavin Newsom’s California: Over 200 Oakland Businesses to Strike on Tuesday Over Crime as City Reports Over 10,000 Stolen Cars So Far This Year

As California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) continues to maneuver for a presidential bid in case Joe Biden is not able to run in 2024, the eighth most populated city in the Golden State is the midst of a devastating crime wave so bad that over 200 businesses are planning to strike on Tuesday to protest the out of control crime and failed government response.

How bad is crime in Oakland? So far this year according to Oakland police 10,547 vehicles have been reported stolen from January 1 through September 17, a 51 percent increase over last year and more than double from 2019. Reported car break-ins are lower than thefts at 10,335 because most victims don’t bother to report the break-ins anymore, reported KPIX-TV. Oakland has a population of about 440,000 according to the 2020 census.

Many of the stolen cars are used to commit other crimes or are stripped for parts, however with Oakland being a major port city, it is likely some of the stolen cars are being shipped overseas by crime rings or driven south across the Mexico border.

Why are businesses striking? here’s one example, “Marzano Restaurant in #Oakland hit by burglars for the 3rd time this year. Owner says it happened around 5:30am Friday. Property destroyed and safe stolen. “This is what failed leadership, lack of policing and prosecution look like,” owner says.”

Marzano Restaurant in #Oakland hit by burglars for the 3rd time this year. Owner says it happened around 5:30am Friday. Property destroyed and safe stolen. “This is what failed leadership, lack of policing and prosecution look like,” owner says. pic.twitter.com/ZRLnIyrU64 — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) September 16, 2023

Excerpt from KTVU-TV on the strike by business owners:

New details are emerging about a planned Oakland merchant strike set for next Tuesday. Business owners and residents alike are frustrated with what they are seeing when it comes to crime in Oakland and the lack of police response. More than 200 businesses are planning on participating in the strike on September 26 at 10 a.m. over their concerns on crime and the toll it’s taking on their businesses. A press conference is planned at Le Cheval at 1007 Clay Street. Earlier this week, KTVU reported the beloved Vietnamese restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month. They say it’s because of crime. The restaurant’s owner says customers aren’t coming in due to fears of crime and the reality of car break-ins that have plagued downtown Oakland.

Excerpt from KNTV-TV report:

…Nigel Jones, who owns the restaurants Kingston11 and Calabash in Oakland, said that he will be participating in the strike and that both businesses will be closed on Tuesday. Jones noted that Kingston11 was broken into three weeks prior and that thieves took cash, shattered windows, and left him with more than $2,000 in damages. “When those things happen, it’s a scar on the community because people see it, they walk by they see the broken windows as they do see broken glass from car windows all around the city,” Jones said. Specifically, Jones said he would like to see more law enforcement presence in Oakland and more funding directed to supporting local businesses. Carl Chan, who is also the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation, said he is organizing the strike along with a variety of businesses from all around the city. Chan explained that some businesses will close for the entire day on Tuesday and others will just close for a few hours. …Earlier this month NBC Bay Area reported the City of Oakland lost out on grants to address crime because it missed a deadline. Chan said that missed deadline compounded frustrations among businesses and prompted this strike.

Video reports on the strike and crime in Oakland:

Le Cheval in Oakland is closing. Meanwhile small businesses are going on strike – For one reason: crime. pic.twitter.com/Yq3y5g3gMD — Crystal Bailey (@crystalbaileytv) September 21, 2023

“Man, 25, driving stolen Lexus GS 350 crashes into Lexus NX 200t at 73rd & Holly in East Oakland, killing the 64yo man driving & 67yo woman in front passenger seat & injuring man in back seat, runs off but is arrested, per @oaklandpoliceca”

Man, 25, driving stolen Lexus GS 350 crashes into Lexus NX 200t at 73rd & Holly in East Oakland, killing the 64yo man driving & 67yo woman in front passenger seat & injuring man in back seat, runs off but is arrested, per @oaklandpoliceca pic.twitter.com/lvusK0bjPi — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 25, 2023

“Stray bullet kills Oakland mother of 2 inside her home. “Earlier that day everybody was kind of nervous because there was a bunch of guys hanging out gathering their weapons.. My friend walked by me he said they got hella guns over there.”

Stray bullet kills Oakland mother of 2 inside her home "Earlier that day everybody was kind of nervous because there was a bunch of guys hanging out gathering their weapons.. My friend walked by me he said they got hella guns over there."@Janani4Oaklandhttps://t.co/Gt4DYiwCS6 pic.twitter.com/R7ALpMPBWh — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) September 17, 2023

“Recognize them? These 2 guys used stolen or forged @USPS keys to steal mail from community mailbox at the Ridgemont at Skyline complex on Canyon Oaks in the Oakland hills. @USPIS_SF notified”

Recognize them? These 2 guys used stolen or forged @USPS keys to steal mail from community mailbox at the Ridgemont at Skyline complex on Canyon Oaks in the Oakland hills. @USPIS_SF notified pic.twitter.com/JgvE5ZiUmO — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 24, 2023

“UPDATE: Video captures shootout near 41st & Santa Rita that erupted around midnight (Tues going into Wed) as the @Oakland City Council was still meeting and discussing crime-fighting proposals. @oaklandpoliceca found shell casings but no victims. Officers towed 4 stolen cars”

UPDATE: Video captures shootout near 41st & Santa Rita that erupted around midnight (Tues going into Wed) as the @Oakland City Council was still meeting and discussing crime-fighting proposals. @oaklandpoliceca found shell casings but no victims. Officers towed 4 stolen cars pic.twitter.com/wgtkFpZR0L — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 21, 2023

Gavin Newsom’s solution is to gut the Second Amendment with a “28th Amendment” so law abiding citizens can’t protect themselves (press release excerpt):