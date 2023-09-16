Gallup Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Do Not Believe Biological Men Should Be Allowed to Compete in Women’s Sports

A recent poll conducted by Gallup reveals that the vast majority of Americans, almost 70 percent, believe biological men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.
As radical activists continue to wage war against women, the polling suggests their tactics are backfiring. Since 2021, the percentage of those who believe athletes should only play on teams that match their birth gender has risen from 62 percent to 69 percent in the most recent poll.
Riley Gaines, the director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, told Fox News Digital that based on how politicians and voting and the way the media portrays gender ideology issues, it would give the impression that this issue “is very polarizing and divisive,” but “in reality, it’s not.”
“While this should never have become a political issue, there are very few issues that the majority of the general public can agree on, but this is one of them,” Gaines said. “The pendulum has swung too far, and people are beginning to see what’s at stake if it continues.”
“The percentage of Americans who disagree with allowing men to compete in women’s sports will only increase, but unfortunately, more girls will be injured, exploited in a locker room, and lose out on opportunities in the meantime,” she added.
The poll underscores yet another example of how out of touch the Biden Regime is.
In April, the Biden administration proposed new Title IX rules to expand the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity. The proposed rules would withhold federal funding from schools or colleges that enforce a “one-size-fits-all” policy categorically banning transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
The suggested changes to the current polices would now be considered a violation of Title IX.
In the stated “Purpose of This Regulatory Action The Department of Education writes;”
The purpose of this regulatory action, the Athletics NPRM, is to propose a regulatory standard under Title IX that would govern a recipient’s adoption or application of sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female athletic team consistent with their gender identity (referred to below as “sex-related criteria” or “sex- related eligibility criteria”). The proposed regulation also would provide needed clarity, in response to questions from stakeholders, on how recipients can ensure that students have equal opportunity to participate on male and female athletic teams as required by Title IX.
In particular, the Department proposes amending § 106.41(b) of its Title IX regulations to provide that, if a recipient adopts or applies sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female athletic team consistent with their gender identity, those criteria must, for each sport, level of competition, and grade or education level: (i) be substantially related to the achievement of an important educational objective, and (ii) minimize harms to students whose opportunity to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity would be limited or denied. As discussed below, the proposed regulation would not prohibit a recipient’s use of sex-related criteria altogether. Instead, the proposed regulation would require that a recipient meet this standard for any sex-related criteria that would limit or deny students’ eligibility to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity. The Department recognizes that prevention of sports-related injury is an important educational objective in recipients’ athletic programs and that—as courts have long recognized in cases involving sex-separate athletic teams—fairness in competition may be particularly important for recipients in some sports, grade and education levels, and levels of competition. The Department anticipates that some uses of sex-related eligibility criteria would satisfy the standard in the proposed regulation in some sports, grade and education levels, and levels of competition.