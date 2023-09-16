Gallup Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Do Not Believe Biological Men Should Be Allowed to Compete in Women’s Sports

In the stated “Purpose of This Regulatory Action The Department of Education writes;”

The purpose of this regulatory action, the Athletics NPRM, is to propose a regulatory standard under Title IX that would govern a recipient’s adoption or application of sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female athletic team consistent with their gender identity (referred to below as “sex-related criteria” or “sex- related eligibility criteria”). The proposed regulation also would provide needed clarity, in response to questions from stakeholders, on how recipients can ensure that students have equal opportunity to participate on male and female athletic teams as required by Title IX.

In particular, the Department proposes amending § 106.41(b) of its Title IX regulations to provide that, if a recipient adopts or applies sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female athletic team consistent with their gender identity, those criteria must, for each sport, level of competition, and grade or education level: (i) be substantially related to the achievement of an important educational objective, and (ii) minimize harms to students whose opportunity to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity would be limited or denied. As discussed below, the proposed regulation would not prohibit a recipient’s use of sex-related criteria altogether. Instead, the proposed regulation would require that a recipient meet this standard for any sex-related criteria that would limit or deny students’ eligibility to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity. The Department recognizes that prevention of sports-related injury is an important educational objective in recipients’ athletic programs and that—as courts have long recognized in cases involving sex-separate athletic teams—fairness in competition may be particularly important for recipients in some sports, grade and education levels, and levels of competition. The Department anticipates that some uses of sex-related eligibility criteria would satisfy the standard in the proposed regulation in some sports, grade and education levels, and levels of competition.