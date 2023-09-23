Fulton County DA Investigator Accidentally Shoots Herself at Same Courthouse Where Trump Was Arraigned

A Fulton County District Attorney Investigator shot herself accidentally on Friday outside of the Fulton County Courthouse.

The Fulton County Sherriff’s Office in a press release reported the investigator was not critically wounded from the accident but did need to seek medical attention.

The shooting occurred at the same courthouse where President Trump and his co-defendants were arraigned.

As of right now, the investigator who shot herself has yet to be identified, and it’s unclear if the District Attorney who shot herself was one of the investigators involved in DA Fani Willis’ case against Trump.

A Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigator “accidentally” shot herself while at the county courthouse, the sheriff’s office says. https://t.co/2kA6hFPkxy — ABC News (@ABC) September 22, 2023

Per ABC News:

A Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigator “accidentally” shot herself while at the county courthouse on Friday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. “She was not critically wounded. A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and administered aid until EMS arrived,” the statement says. “There was never an active threat at the courthouse.” Atlanta police said in a release the DA investigator shot herself in the leg and the situation is under investigation.

Inbox: “A Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigator accidentally shot herself this morning inside the Fulton County Courthouse.” pic.twitter.com/PrCmQOnrCA — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) September 22, 2023

The incompetence within the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office seems to just keep getting worse.