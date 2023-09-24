Fugitive Laughs When Taken Into Custody by FBI After More Than 32 Years on the Run (VIDEO)

A Louisiana man who was on the run for 32 years was apprehended in Mexico last week. According to the FBI, Greg Lawson, 63 was brought back to the U.S. from Mexico on Thursday.

Lawson was accused of shooting a man back in 1991. He fled the courthouse right before the jury brought back a guilty verdict on attempted murder. His truck was found down the street from the courthouse. The FBI in New Orleans received a tip which led to his arrest.

The FBI worked with Mexican Immigration authorities to help capture Lawson in Huatulco, Mexico on September 19th. He was deported from Mexico for violating their immigration laws.

FBI New Orleans received a tip that Lawson was in Mexico. Agents in Shreveport coordinated with Mexican immigration authorities through the FBI Headquarters and Lawson war arrested in Huatulco, Mexico, on Sept. 19. Mexican officials deported Lawson for immigration violations and agents are working with the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office to return the convicted murderer to Louisiana. Douglas A. Williams, Jr., is the Special Agent in Charge of FBI New Orleans. He expressed thanks to partners and the public, who never quit hoping that justice could be served for the victim.

Greg Lawson laughed as agents cuffed him.

