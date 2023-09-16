Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter Passes Away at 42 After Collapsing at Yoga Class

Brandon Hunter, a former NBA player who played two NBA seasons and gained prominence during his college years at Ohio University, has passed away at the age of 42, NBA reported.

Hunter, who had stints with the NBA’s Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic in the mid-2000s, collapsed at a hot yoga class in Orlando, Florida. The news was confirmed by his mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” Cliett told NBC. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

Numerous personalities have taken to social media to pay their tribute to Hunter.

Hunter’s former coach, Tim O’Shea, expressed sadness in his post, stating, “It is with profound sadness and shock I share the news of the passing of Brandon Hunter today in Orlando at the age of 42. Apparently Brandon collapsed at the end of a yoga class.”

“He was the best player I ever had the good Fortune of coaching – he excelled at Ohio University, and then went on to play in the NBA for Boston and Orlando, then successfully in Europe, before transitioning to a successful career as a sports agent. We stayed in touch over the years, and I was incredibly proud of the husband, father, and citizen he became.. please keep his family in your prayers,” he added.

Jeff Boals, another of Hunter’s former coaches at Ohio University, shared the news of his passing. Boals took to X on Tuesday night to express his condolences.

“Sad day for Bobcat Nation,” he posted. “Brandon Hunter, gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brandon Hunter,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said in a statement. “Brandon was a phenomenal player at Ohio who went on to have a great pro career. He was up on campus last year, with his son, for his well-deserved induction into the Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame. Brandon was a great ambassador for Ohio, a great teammate, a great competitor, and a great family man.”