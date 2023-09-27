Former J6 Federal Prosecutor Arrested in Road Rage Stabbing in Tampa; Led Prosecution of “Lectern Guy”

Former federal prosecutor Patrick Scruggs, who led the January 6 prosecution of Adam Johnson, aka “Lectern Guy” for being seen carrying then Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, was arrested at the scene of a road rage incident for allegedly stabbing an incapacitated driver on a bridge in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Image via IONTB.

Report by WTSP-TV:

Excerpt from Tampa Bay Times report on the incident:

The Tampa man accused of stabbing another motorist after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday is a former assistant U.S. attorney who spent about a decade at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, 38, worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2013 until 2023, according to his LinkedIn page. In May, he joined Barnes and Thornburg, an Atlanta-based private law firm, as an “of counsel” attorney, the page says. The page describes Scruggs as “a seasoned litigator and investigator with experience in various practice areas of criminal law. …”

…According to a news release issued Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old Tampa man was driving a sedan south on Interstate 275 when he and his 43-year-old wife noticed a vehicle that was stopped in the travel lanes of the bridge shortly before 9:24 a.m. The 35-year-old driver, also of Tampa, was slumped over inside his sedan, troopers said, so the couple pulled over in front of the car to help.

The 40-year-old man was unable to get inside the other sedan, so he walked back to his car to get something that could break the window. While he was doing that, the 35-year-old man woke up and accelerated forward, crashing into the couple’s sedan. He shifted into reverse and then tried to get around the couple’s sedan, according to troopers, but at that point, he struck Scruggs’ sedan as he was driving by the scene.

Scruggs pulled over, got out and walked up to the driver of the vehicle that hit his car. According to the Highway Patrol, Scruggs broke a window and started stabbing the 35-year-old man with a pocketknife.

The couple returned to the vehicle to help the man being stabbed, but Scruggs then tried to stab them and they fled, troopers said.