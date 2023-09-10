Flashback: NM Governor Michelle Grisham Caught Using Taxpayer Money to Pay for Her Groceries, Whiskey and Tequila

In March of 2020 New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham locked down her state due to the coronavirus threat. New Mexico was ranked 39th out of the 50 states in coronavirus cases at that time.

But after Grisham locked down the state she made a private call to her favorite jewelry store to make a purchase. Of course, she was able to do this because she is the Democrat governor.

But she got caught and started changing her story.

Then in 2021 the far left governor was caught using taxpayer money to pay for groceries, whiskey and tequila.

FOX News reported:

New Mexico’s Democrat governor is on the defensive after a report this week detailed her office’s spending from a taxpayer-supported expense fund. Records show Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spent nearly $13,500 over a six-month period in 2020 on items such as groceries, dry cleaning and alcohol, the Sante Fe New Mexican reported. The booze spending included a purchase in September of more than $200 for five bottles of tequila, two bottles of vodka, two bottles of Merlot and single bottles of whiskey and gin, the report said. In the same report, the newspaper disclosed that Grisham was hosting in-person staff meetings at the governor’s mansion at the same time that she was urging the public against mixing households in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. About half the $13,500 went toward food for the governor’s Cabinet members and staffers during those meetings, Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki told The Associated Press.

On Friday Democrat Governor Grisham declared the First and Second Amendment null and void in her state.

On Friday, New Mexico’s tyrannical Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy on September 6.

Grisham temporarily suspended open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County effective immediately.

This action directly infringes upon law-abiding citizens’ Constitutional right to bear arms. The Governor has carved out exceptions for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers.

Governor Lujan Grisham says her duty to uphold her oath to the constitution is “not absolute” pic.twitter.com/Mla4rcNXMX — Beau Hightower (@beauhightowerdn) September 8, 2023

The governor’s action is clearly tyrannical and unconstitutional.

She wants to take away your rights to protect the criminals with illegal guns.

In response to the unconstitutional order Sheriff John Allen from Bernalillo County north of Albuquerque announced he will not comply with the unconstitutional order.