Fireworks! Matt Gaetz Goes Toe to Toe With Maria Bartiromo Over Speaker McCarthy and GOP Budget Battle (Video)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) engaged in a spirited debate with Sunday Mornings Future host Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News Channel over Republican infighting on the budget and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The House is struggling to complete funding bills by the September 30 end of the current fiscal year. A partial government shutdown will take place without an agreement to fund the government past that date.

Bartiromo set up the clash with Gaetz with an interview with McCarthy supporter House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) who called for Republicans to support a short term continuing resolution to put off a potential shutdown. Gaetz is opposed to any CR and is pushing to hold McCarthy to his commitment to fund the government through regular order of separate funding bills.

Bartiromo argued in favor of McCarthy’s approach and defended his work establishing committees to investigate the Bidens, the weaponization of government and China. Gaetz argued the committees were “process” that has yet to provide “deliverables,” noting that Donald Trump Jr was hauled before House committees three times in the first year of Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s speakership (in 2019) while Hunter Biden has yet to be subpoenaed to testify before the House. McCarthy has said he is waiting for the right moment after more bank records have been examined to bring in Hunter Biden for testimony.

In one of the many clashes in the nearly nine minute interview, Gaetz corrected Bartiromo when she said McCarthy has made the J6 Capitol videos available to anyone who wants to see them.

Gaetz hit the nail on the head with on the performative nature of McCarthy’s speakership in this exchange with Bartiromo:

Maria Bartiromo: “How about the fact that he [McCarthy] set up a China select committee to keep china accountable and of course he has launched this enquiry into impeachment potentially for President Biden, is that not what you want?”

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “These committees have done nothing to reduce inflation, they have done nothing to actually constrain the Biden govt. We can set up committees and have hearings and yell at people but at the end of the day we still send the check to fund a weaponized govt, having a weaponized subcommittee is little relief to the American people. And if any of these were serious we would be sending out subpoenas and compelling process the way Jan 6th committee did… We are playing patty cake with the Bidens.”

Maria Bartiromo: "How about the fact that he [McCarthy] set up a China select committee to keep china accountable and of course he has launched this enquiry into impeachment potentially for President Biden, is that not what you want?" Rep. Matt Gaetz: "These committees have… pic.twitter.com/CQMSMOA0IL — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 24, 2023

Complete interview with added comment by Gaetz, “The way to fund the government is not by doing it the same way Congress has since the mid-90s, where it’s one up or down vote on the entire government all at once. We should have separate single-subject spending bills.@ SpeakerMcCarthy promised that in January. He is in breach of that promise. I’m not here to hold the government hostage. I’m here to hold Kevin McCarthy to his word.”

The way to fund the government is not by doing it the same way Congress has since the mid-90s, where it's one up or down vote on the entire government all at once. We should have separate single-subject spending bills. @SpeakerMcCarthy promised that in January. He is in breach… pic.twitter.com/iewuoroMqL — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 24, 2023

Towards the end of the interview, Bartiromo went hard at Gaetz, accusing him of “indirectly working with Democrats, allowing Chuck Schumer to come up with a continuing resolution next week” and asking if he has a “vendetta” against McCarthy. Bartiromo also accused Gaetz of “enabling” Democrats, all of which Gaetz denied.

Reaction:

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), “This is the best interview I have ever seen. The ad hominem attacks against @RepMattGaetz will undoubtedly persist, but his every point was perfectly stated and utterly inarguable. Let’s see a rational rebuttal. Maria is usually one of the best, but she could only sputter.”

This is the best interview I have ever seen. The ad hominem attacks against @RepMattGaetz will undoubtedly persist, but his every point was perfectly stated and utterly inarguable. Let’s see a rational rebuttal. Maria is usually one of the best, but she could only sputter. https://t.co/xV1BkEZAct — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) September 24, 2023

Steve Bannon, “Gaetz Destroys McCarthy and His Speakership on Maria”

Gaetz Destroys McCarthy and His Speakership on Maria https://t.co/YS4pU5eUkb pic.twitter.com/JJs4NOB1TV — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) September 24, 2023

Following the interview, Bartiromo posted a thank you to Gaetz, “Tomorrow I will discuss this on my morning show. Pls join me – @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness 6-9am et. & thanks so much for joining me today @RepMattGaetz”