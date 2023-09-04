‘Fight Fire with Fire’: Trump Calls on Republican DAs and AGs to Get Up Off the Mat

Former President Donald Trump is calling state and local Republican prosecutors to get into the fight as he battles multiple, simultaneous indictments.

Trump is facing two federal indictments – one alleging he mishandled classified documents and one alleging he broke the law in his challenges to the 2020 presidential election. He faces an election-related indictment in Georgia over his efforts to challenge the vote in that state, and one in New York charging Trump with falsifying business records over payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I hope that Republican district attorneys and attorneys general throughout the country are closely watching the tremendous weaponization of justice that is being utilized against me. There’s NEVER been anything like it,” Trump said in a video posted to social media.

“You ought to watch. Frankly, it’s ‘an eye for an eye,’ or it’s ‘fight fire with fire.’  What they’re doing to our country is amazing,” he said.

“So, Republicans, I hope you’re watching,” he said.

Trump’s most ardent supporters loved the remarks from the former president, and felt it was a trademark bit of bombast from him.

The comment did also draw some criticism, with Ron Filipkowski writing on meidastouch.com, “Trump is in full meltdown panic mode.”

Writing on the Daily Kos, Kerry Eleveld said Trump was “effectively calling on Republicans to just lock up Democrats because reasons.”

Many on social media called the comments an important illustration of the depth of the troubles facing Trump, while others said his call for action would produce little.

Amid his legal challenges, Trump’s standing among Republicans has risen, according to USA Today.

A poll from the Wall Street Journal released Saturday showed that 59 percent of the Republicans surveyed said Trump is their top choice for president.

A poll from April, before Trump’s indictments shows 48 percent of Republicans surveyed supported Trump.

The poll found over 60 percent of respondents said the indictments against Trump are political and 78 percent said Trump did nothing wrong in contesting the results of the 2020 election.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points in assessing the GOP presidential race and a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points on other issues.

The Western Journal

Jack Davis, The Western Journal

 

