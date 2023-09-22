Fetterman Fights Back Tears as He Says He Has “Lost the Ability to Fully Process Language” – After His Doctor/Donor Claims He’s Fit to Serve (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman on Thursday got choked up as he recounted being bullied for struggling to process language after his massive stroke in May 2022.

Fetterman spoke at a Senate Special Committee on Aging and was accompanied by people with disabilities.

John Fetterman got choked up as he recounted being bullied for his post-stroke symptoms. Fetterman is not a civilian struggling to recover from a stroke. He is a US Senator who is making decisions for hundreds of millions of people. Any criticism of his inability to speak is warranted.

The US Senate is not a rehab facility.

“Because I live in a political environment, I was ridiculed and made fun of because I wasn’t able to process things at times,” Fetterman said fighting back tears.

“I’m so sorry, I’m sure many of you had to go through this kind of thing,” Fetterman added. “I admire everyone who has to live with these kind of struggles and prevail over them.”

“How can we become more empathetic, more responsive, and more effective senators?” Fetterman said.

During the campaign last year, John Fetterman released a note from his doctor (also a donor) who said he had “no restrictions” and could “work full duty in public office." Now he says through tears that he "lost the ability to fully process language.”

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported, Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022.

53-year-old Fetterman also released a short video to accompany the statement that shows him in a hospital room with his wife, Gisele.

Gisele does most of the talking while John Fetterman only speaks briefly and moves just his left arm while seated in a chair wearing a dark hoodie.

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Fetterman’s campaign donor Doctor Clifford Chen released a statement last October that Fetterman was fit to serve shortly before he was hospitalized for clinical depression.

“He spoke intelligently without cogntive deficits,” Fetterman’s doctor/donor said in a statement last year.

The doctor said Fetterman had “no restrictions” and could “work full duty in public office.”

Now Fetterman is crying about his inability to fully process language.