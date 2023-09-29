Far Left MA Rep. Ayanna Pressley Insists ‘the Border is Secure’ (VIDEO)

Far left Massachusetts Rep. and ‘squad’ member Ayanna Pressley, appeared on CNN this week and insisted that the border is secure.

When Jake Tapper pressed her slightly on her response, she launched into the usual Democrat talking points about the issue, claiming that the system is broken and that this is a humanitarian crisis.

It’s amazing how Democrats can look directly into a camera and lie to the public about what’s happening in front of our own eyes.

Hot Air reports:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: ‘No doubt about it, our border is secure’ CNN’s Jake Tapper had squad member Pressley on his show yesterday to talk about the looming government shutdown. That discussion then transitioned into one about border security because, as Tapper noted, the Senate compromise bill doesn’t contain funding for border security. Tapper noted that there definitely was a crisis at the border saying, “More than 7.7 million people have fled Venezuela; there’s no sign this is slowing down. Do you agree that something needs to be done about our border?” Tapper then pointed to the busloads of migrants being sent to blue cities by southern governors. Pressley said she disagreed with using people “as political pawns” and that’s when she went off the rails. “No doubt about it, our border is secure and we are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis,” she said. You can actually see a moment of surprise on Tapper’s face when she says this and then he seems to be uncertain if he heard her correctly. “You think the border is secure or it is not secure?” Tapper asked. Pressley then went into a dodge of an answer about needing more federal support for the humanitarian crisis at the border, which wasn’t what Tapper asked. After filibustering for a while, she tried to shrug it off saying “That is a conversation for another day.”

Watch the video below:

Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley *insists* "our border is secure" pic.twitter.com/HrAalHjJAL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2023

Everyone knows that the border is not secure. It hasn’t been secure since the moment Trump left office.