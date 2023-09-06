Far Left “Ethics” Group Sues to Keep Trump Off the Ballot in 2024 in Latest Junk Lawsuit

The Marxists want to ban the most popular political candidate in a century from running again for President.

The far-left group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is suing to keep President Trump off of the ballot in 2024.

They insist this is a move to preserve democracy. Joseph Stalin would be impressed with their word games.

Democrats, RINOs and Mike Pence are very worried that Trump may be back in the White House soon and put a stop to their disastrous and deranged agenda.

A federal judge already dismissed a similar lawsuit filed in Florida recently.

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Florida lawyer who claimed Trump should be banned from the 2024 ballot for inciting an insurrection. The legal theory is based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office. Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

CREW reported: