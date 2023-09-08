“Fani Willis, I Think She’s the Criminal” – Greg Kelly Reveals Evidence that Exonerates Georgia Electors that Was Ignored by Crooked DA Willis (VIDEO)

It is clear to anyone paying attention that the indictments filed by Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis are political attacks and non-crimes that were only filed to remove President Trump from the 2024 race. That much is evident.

This week we learned that Fani Willis ignored evidence that exonerated the Trump electors in Georgia from her phony indictments.

Greg Kelly discussed this development last night on Newsmax. Kelly ended the segment accusing Fani Willis of being the real criminal in this case. It certainly looks like it.

Greg Kelly: (reading Fani’s charges) “On or about December 2020, David James Schaffer committed the felony offense of impersonating a public officer by unlawfully falsely holding themselves out as the duly elected and qualified presidential electors with intent to mislead the President of the United States Senate into believing that they actually were such officers by placing in the United States mail to said persons document titled certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Georgia.” Now here’s the thing. Fanny Willis. She’s got evidence. We know the discovery process has already started and we know what she has. We know a portion of it at least. And there’s a transcript from a meeting of the Georgia electors, the Republicans. And, Schaffer points out that “President Trump has filed a contest. He’s contesting the returns. That contest is pending and has not been decided or even heard by any judge with authority to hear it.” Now in that case, Shaffer goes on to say, “And so in order to preserve his rights, it’s important that the Republican nominees for presidential elector meet here today and cast their votes.” It’s a contingency, right? If he prevails in court, if he wins that election. And at that point it was still up in the air. This is totally valid. This is what’s called politics. This is not impersonating a public officer. That’s when somebody buys a cop uniform and starts pulling over people to get their kicks. This is not that and it’s such a shame. David Shaffer… I’m sorry. Good luck to you, sir. Fanny Willis I think she’s the criminal.

Via Midnight Rider.