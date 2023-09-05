Failed Ex-Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Teaches Harvard Students How to Deal with the Media and Run a City Crisis

Failed Ex-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being paid by Harvard to teach students how to deal with the media and how to run a city in crisis.

The Gateway Pundit reported in June the failed leader had the new job lined up shortly after being booted from office.

The liberal elite always take care of their own.

Thousands of people were killed and wounded in the violence that marked Lori Lightfoot’s disastrous term as Chicago’s mayor. Now, Harvard has hired her to teach a course called ‘Health Policy and Leadership.’ https://t.co/BMuzDO01Zi pic.twitter.com/JHpcYG87bW — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 2, 2023

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that during the graduate level course, “Lightfoot said she’ll use a mock press conference, a simulated community meeting and guest speakers to teach in part about the dangers of politicizing a pandemic and how to interact with the media, drawing on lessons learned from running a city amid COVID-19.”

Lightfoot told WBEZ, “I heard that from the students yesterday — they want to learn from somebody who’s kind of been on the front lines, and in the trenches,” Lightfoot said after her first class. “But also how you bring people together in a moment of crisis, how you get things done, how you build lasting foundations to build on to address other issues that come up.”

Lightfoot’s record with the press, however, is complicated and contentious.

The Sun-Times reports: