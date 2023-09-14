Explosion of Train Car Carrying Perchloric Acid Triggers Four-Mile Evacuation Zone in Nebraska, Sky Filled with Toxic Smoke (VIDEO)

A train car carrying the hazardous chemical perchloric acid exploded today in Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska, setting off a massive evacuation order covering a four-mile radius, Daily Mail reported.

The North Platte Volunteer Fire Department issued an urgent evacuation notice via social media, stating: “Emergency evacuation for the area between Splinter and Front North of railroad track due fire at the railroad involving heavy toxic smoke.”

The post went on to say that the explosion happened at approximately 12:10 pm local time. A subsequent message warned that additional residences should prepare for evacuation due to changing wind and weather conditions.

The Nebraska State Patrol also released an official statement, saying, “Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.

Videos shared on social media captured a sky enveloped in toxic fumes. An emergency SMS notification was sent out, alerting the local population to the imminent danger and advising them to evacuate.

Although most of the evacuation zone appears to be farmland, officials continue to monitor the situation. The latest update from Nebraska’s Emergency Management indicated that the situation had been contained.

“Update on Railcar Fire. NP Fire/Hazmat are on scene w/UPRR. The incident is contained. They are monitoring the situation & wx, adjusting their tactics & evacuations to keep responders & citizens safe. Changes will be put out on media, social media, & RAVE Alerts. Avoid the area,” according to Region 51 Emergency Management in Nebraska.

In another post, the management said that the evacuation order for the rail car incident has been lifted!

According to the North Platte Telegraph, two local men agreed that they heard a total of four explosions.

“It just shook the ground,” Charlie Morland said. “You could feel it shake the vehicles and stuff. I knew it was a pretty violent explosion.”

The other man, a retired railroader said, “It shook our house pretty good.” Local resident Gregg Robertson described the horrific scene: “I just saw something and I looked and it was just a big ball of flame. And then it was just fire, fire, fire, constant for 10, 12 minutes maybe. And then the fire went down and smoke kind of increased, and then it was just sparks coming out.” Robertson also noted the unusual coloration of the smoke plumes. “The east plume was like black smoke. The west plume was orange smoke, something like I’ve not seen from a fire,” he added.

Union Pacific Railroad confirmed to the Daily Mail that the explosion occurred within a container, causing several railcars to catch fire. Importantly, the railcar had not derailed and had been stationary in the yard for several hours before the incident. The company reassured the public that no personnel were injured in the blast.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Perchloric acid is a mineral acid that is stronger than sulfuric acid, nitric acid, and hydrochloric acid. It is used to prepare perchlorate salts, including ammonium perchlorate, which is a component of rocket fuel.

